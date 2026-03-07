Considering the BMF championship was created as a prize to be contested between the most exciting fighters in UFC, one would be hard-pressed to find a better pairing to compete for the belt than the men competing in the UFC 326 main event on Saturday night. Max Holloway defends his BMF title against challenger Charles Oliveira in what is sure to be a barn-burner at the conclusion of the first numbered event that will air not only on Paramount+ but have a portion of its card featured on CBS, too.

Two of the most beloved fighters on the UFC roster, Holloway and Oliveira are not only a thrill to watch, but they have also achieved incredible levels of success in their careers. Holloway is a former featherweight champion, while Oliveira previously held the lightweight title. The fighters also hold a combined 34 post-fight bonuses with Oliveira having won 21, a UFC record.

However, Saturday's card is much deeper than the spectacular main event.

The co-main event carries significance in the middleweight division. After both battling into the upper end of 185-pound contenders, Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder suffered major setbacks with defeats in their most recent fights. They now meet at UFC 326 with the winner reentering the ranks of potential middleweight title challengers.

Some of UFC's top prospects will also be in action: Raul Rosas Jr. faces the toughest test of his career as he stands against Rob Font on the main card, and Donte Johnson takes on Cody Brundage in a preliminary battle that could produce fireworks.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and expert picks on the main card fights.

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start times: Early prelims at 5:30 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

TV: 8-10 p.m. on CBS | The final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card will be broadcast for free.

UFC 326 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

BMF Championship -- Max Holloway (c) -220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, lightweights

-- Max Holloway (c) -220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, lightweights Caio Borralho -258 vs. Reinier de Ridder +210, middleweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -238 vs. Rob Font +195, bantamweights

Michael Johnson -120 vs. Drew Dober +100, lightweights

Gregory Rodrigues -175 vs. Brunno Ferreira +145, middleweights

Xiao Long -166 vs. Cody Garbrandt +140, bantamweights

Donte Johnson -850 vs. Cody Brundage +575, middleweights

Alberto Montes -180 vs. Ricky Turcios +150, featherweights

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel -166 vs. Cody Durden +140, flyweights

Sumudaerji -230 vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar +190, flyweights

Rafael Tobias -175 vs. Diyar Nurgozhay +145, light heavyweights

Lee Jeong-yeong -340 vs. Gaston Bolanos +270, featherweights

Luke Fernandez -225 vs. Rodolfo Bellato +185, light heavyweights

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026 with UFC 326 being the first. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.