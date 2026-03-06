Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira run it back with far more legacy behind them the second time. Holloway and Oliveira have become two of the best and most beloved fighters in MMA since their 2015 meeting. They headline UFC 326 on Saturday with the ceremonial BMF title at stake.

Years before either man became UFC champion, they met as up-and-coming prospects. The fight ended disastrously when Oliveira suffered a bizarre injury 99 seconds in. Since then, Holloway became an all-time great featherweight champion, and Oliveira enjoyed perhaps the most exciting run to a UFC lightweight title ever seen. They now fight for the BMF title, a fitting label for both men, as they advance their interests in a stacked lightweight division.

Saturday is quite the treat for fans of UFC. The promotion will air live on CBS for the first time with a two-hour window featuring both the prelims and a portion of the main card. That window is slated for 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with early prelims at 5 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start times: Early prelims -- 5 p.m. | Prelims -- 7 p.m. | Main card -- 9 p.m.

TV: CBS will air a two-hour block from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

UFC 326 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of March 5)