UFC 327 is down to one title fight in its co-main event. The penultimate bout on the card, scheduled between flyweight champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, has been pushed to UFC 328, leaving Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight championship as the remaining title fight on the card.

UFC announced the shift during Saturday's main card broadcast of UFC Fight Night, streaming live on Paramount+.

Van suffered an undisclosed injury, causing the delay, according to UFC. The fight will take place less than a month from its original date, however, serving as the co-main event for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 328 on Saturday, May 9.

The scheduled bout between Paulo Costa and Azamat Murzakanov, a top-15 light heavyweight, has been promoted to the co-main event slot for UFC 327.

Van's withdrawal is unexpected considering his activity last year. He fought four times in nine months, winning the flyweight title and earning the CBS Sports 2025 Fight of the Year honor.

Fortunately, UFC 327 still features an all-action card loaded with excitement from top to bottom. That includes the main event, featuring former UFC champion Prochazka battling Ulberg fighting for the vacant light heavyweight crown. Prochazka is one of the most dynamic fighters in the sport; only two of his 38 professional fights have gone the distance. Ulberg, a technical striker, trains with current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Other can't-miss action includes Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Cub Swanson's retirement fight against Nate Landwehr, Randy Brown vs. Kevin Holland, a Bellator dream fight between Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico and Paulo Costa's return to light heavyweight.