UFC 327 is all gas and no brakes. Saturday's numbered event is headlined by a wild encounter between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg, but that appetite for action radiates through the entire card.

The excitement readings are off the charts for UFC's return to Miami. Take one look at the names competing -- Paulo Costa, Josh Hokit and Cub Swanson among them -- and you'll see why. Most of the fights can conceivably end in a knockout. It's a card that's greater than the sum of its parts, and concludes with maybe the most exciting fighter in UFC history looking to reclaim the light heavyweight title.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 327 live on Saturday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Continue below for three fights you can't miss at UFC 327, plus some honorable mentions.

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

WEC's last lone ranger rides off into the sunset. Swanson will retire from mixed martial arts after Saturday's fight, the last bastion of the defunct WEC. The promotion has produced numerous UFC champions and Hall of Famers, including 2026 inductee Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, despite shuttering in 2010. Swanson ranks among the best fighters to never win a world title. He's carved out a memorable legacy with an admirable combination of dynamic knockouts and unwavering grit. He's fought multiple UFC champions, even knocking out Charles Oliveira, and his fight with Doo Ho Choi is widely considered the best of 2016. He has the perfect dance partner in Nate Landwehr, an all-action fighter who will give him the proper send-off.

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Are we living in an alternate dimension? For years, Pitbull vs. Pico was the fight to make in Bellator. It would've been a cross-generational encounter between Pitbull, the greatest Bellator champion, and highly-touted homegrown star Pico. The fight never materialized in Bellator or PFL, but it has reached UFC. Bellator champ-champ Pitbull is supremely well-rounded, with a virtually equal split of knockout, submission, and decision wins over 20-plus years. Olympic alternate Pico is a prolific wrestler who packs a punch.

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

There are no bad choices on a card with UFC 327's depth, but Reyes vs. Walker has the right combination of factors to notch the last spot on this list. They're ranked fighters who fans know well. They're strikers with knockout power and compromised chins. It's a fight that makes sense promotionally and meritocratically. A KO is at the top of mind in this light heavyweight clash. For Reyes, particularly, there's potential for one last run towards the UFC title.

Honorable mentions: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit, Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown