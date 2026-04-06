Good luck finding time for a break this weekend. UFC 327 might be the deepest card of the year, packed with exciting fights from start to finish. It all leads to the vacant light heavyweight title bout between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The UFC 327 poster is the best evidence for Saturday's action quota. Prochazka has only seen two scorecards in 38 professional fights. After Alex Pereira vacated the title, Prochazka rediscovered his path to the light heavyweight throne. Ulberg, a technical striker, stands in the former champion's way. Ulberg leans on the wisdom of reigning featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adeasnya as he attempts to join his teammates in the history books.

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The hits keep rolling through the entire card. Paulo Costa, Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker all compete on the main card. A Bellator dream match between Patricio Pitbull, that promotion's greatest fighter, and Aaron Pico takes place under UFC's bright lights. Living legend Cub Swanson makes his final walk against all-action featherweight Nate Landwehr. Kevin Holland, Josh Hokit and Vicente Luque are among the countless names possessing a fan-friendly style.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 327 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 327 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jiri Prochazka -125 vs. Carlos Ulberg +105, vacant light heavyweight title

Azamat Murzakankov -185 vs. Paulo Costa +154, light heavyweights

Curtis Blaydes -130 vs. Josh Hokit +110, heavyweights

Dominick Reyes -130 vs. Johnny Walker +110, light heavyweights

Nate Landwehr -122 vs. Cub Swanson +102, featherweights

Aaron Pico -325 vs. Patricio Pitbull +260, featherweights

Randy Brown -122 vs. Kevin Holland +102, welterweights

Mateusz Gamrot -170 vs. Esteban Ribovics +142, lightweights

Tatiana Suarez -155 vs. Loopy Godinez +130, women's strawweights

Chris Padilla -180 vs. Marquel Mederos +150, lightweights

Kelvin Gastelum -250 vs. Vicente Luque +205, middleweights

Charles Radtke -180 vs. Francisco Prado +150, welterweights

Where to watch UFC 327