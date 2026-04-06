The vacant light heavyweight title will be at stake in the main event of Saturday's UFC 327 card from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Former champion Jiri Prochazka will battle a streaking Carlos Ulberg as the pair of 205-pound sluggers fight for the title recently vacated by two-time champion Alex Pereira, who moved up to heavyweight. A flyweight title bout between new champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, originally scheduled as the co-main event, has been moved to UFC 328 in May following an injury to Van.

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Let's take a closer look at the biggest storylines entering the UFC's fifth trip to Miami.

1. Let's be honest: Jiri Prochazka is at his best when he fights unhinged

It's sometimes easy to forget that the 33-year-old former champion from the Czech Republic is 6-0 with six finishes inside the Octagon against anyone not named "Poatan" Pereira. Prochazka, who hasn't had a fight go the distance since 2016, has earned performance or fight of the night bonuses in all six of his UFC wins (including twice earning both). And he proved in his come-from-behind knockout of former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. last October (after losing the first two rounds) that wasting time altering his style or trying to carry out a strategic gameplan simply doesn't maximize his unique and dangerous talents. Pereira, who twice scored second-round TKO wins over Prochazka in title bouts, has moved up to heavyweight. That leaves the transient light heavyweight title picture as Prochazka's to own, once again, if he can get past Ulberg. The good news is there isn't anyone else in the division who can match Pereira's pinpoint counterstriking ability in terms of speed, timing and precision. And with the Brazilian legend's exit, there isn't anyone at 205 pounds as dangerous as Prochazka and his impressive cardio when he commits to pressing forward in search of a knockout for every second of the fight.

2. Renaissance man Carlos Ulberg on the verge of championship dream

At 35, Ulberg's march to the top of his profession as a challenger to the UFC light heavyweight throne has taken on many twists and turns. Ulberg, nicknamed "Black Jag," is a former semi-pro rugby league player, reality television star, part-time model and professional kickboxer. In 2015, he even made his pro boxing debut. Three years later, he twice turned down offers to star in New Zealand's version of "The Bachelor." But once he committed to MMA, Ulberg's path stayed consistent. After scoring a 2020 knockout on "The Dana White Contender Series" in just his fourth pro fight, Ulberg suffered a knockout loss in his UFC debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu. But the loss triggered a nine-fight win streak that saw him take down top contenders like Volkan Oezdemir, former champion Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes to put himself in position to fight for the title. With the experience of training alongside multiple champions inside Auckland's famed City Kickboxing Gym, Ulberg developed a combination of speed and power, to pair alongside his 6-foot-4 frame, to become one of the division's most dangerous finishers.

3. No one is talking about 205-pound title threat Azamat Murzakanov

That's a sentiment that very well could change following Saturday's bout against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa. The injury to Van elevated the 36-year-old Murzakanov to co-headliner status, one fight before the division's vacant title will be competed for in the main event. And it's a spot the No. 6-ranked Murzakanov could very well find himself in if he continues his current path of destruction. The hard-hitting southpaw from Russia is 16-0 (with 12 knockouts) since turning pro all the way back in 2010. He's also 6-0 inside the Octagon since making his UFC debut in 2022. Murzakanov's first-round TKO of Aleksandar Rakic last October raised his profile considerably and he catches the 34-year-old Costa at the right time as the flashy Brazilian has lost four of his last six. For whatever Murzakanov lacks in terms of charisma or name recognition, he makes up for in power and efficiency. A win over Costa could be huge for the small betting favorite in terms of getting the word out.

4. Is Josh Hokit the cure for a stagnant heavyweight division?

To be fair, that seems a bit like a loaded question considering Hokit, a 28-year-old California native who enjoyed two cups of coffee on NFL rosters earlier this decade, has made it a habit of rubbing detractors the wrong way with his offensive, pro-wrestling inspired shtick. Inside the Octagon, however, "The Incredible Hok" has been nothing short of dominant. A former high school wrestling standout who turned down a scholarship at Drexel University in favor of walking on to the Fresno State University football team, Hokit has remarkable hand speed and power for the heavyweight division. He's 8-0 with eight stoppages as a pro, including 2-0 since making his UFC debut last October. And given his charisma and athleticism, it's clear UFC is taking a shot at finding out how good Hokit can be by matching him on Saturday against perennial contender Curtis Blaydes where the slight underdog Hokit will be taking a massive step up in competition. Should Hokit win, he could instantly become a title threat as a fast-talking American slugger in a division that's sorely lacking fresh blood.

5. Division reset could open door for Tatiana Suarez's title redemption

Two fights ago, following years of layoffs and inactivity due to chronic injuries, Suarez finally reached a shot at maximizing her full potential in a UFC strawweight title bout against Zhang Weili. Unfortunately for Suarez, the 35-year-old was completely dominated and damaged by Zhang in a wide decision defeat. But just as Suarez rebounded by taking a decision from former title challenger Amanda Lemos, the division saw its face change when Zhang vacated her title to move up to 125 pounds, opening a door for Mackenzie Dern to defeat Virna Jandiroba for the vacant belt. Although Zhang has yet to determine whether she will return to the division after badly losing to flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, the No. 2-ranked Suarez enters Saturday's fight against No. 6 Loopy Godinez with a strong chance at possibly securing a second crack at the belt. Suarez has long been known for her dominant wrestling game but the Zhang loss exposed some of her limitations on her feet, which is an area that Godinez should be able to test with her boxing. A win could set up the perfect shot for Suarez to test her wrestling against the acclaimed grappling prowess of Dern.