Jiri Prochazka seeks to become UFC light heavyweight champion for a second time in his career when he faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 327 on Saturday. The event takes place from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Prochazka is looking to regain the title he won in 2022 and was forced to vacate due to injury. Prochazka twice lost title fights to Alex Pereira, the only man to defeat Prochazka in the UFC, and now that Pereira has vacated the title to move to heavyweight, the door is open for Prochazka to once again become the light heavyweight king.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC 327 LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

For Ulberg, Saturday represents his first opportunity at UFC gold. After losing his UFC debut by knockout, Ulberg won nine consecutive fights to earn a shot at the title.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa moves to light heavyweight, where he'll face red hot Azamat Murzakanov, who is 6-0 in the UFC with five stoppage victories.

How to watch UFC 327 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, April 11 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Start times: Early prelims at 5:30 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

Watch live starting at 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

TV: 8-10 p.m. on CBS | The final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card will be broadcast for free.

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

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UFC 327 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Jiri Prochazka -110 vs. Carlos Ulberg -110, vacant light heavyweight title

Azamat Murzakanov -205 vs. Paulo Costa +170, light heavyweights

Curtis Blaydes -122 vs. Josh Hokit +102, heavyweights

Dominick Reyes -148 vs. Johnny Walker +124, light heavyweights

Nate Landwehr -115 vs. Cub Swanson -105, featherweights

Aaron Pico -305 vs. Patricio Pitbull +245, featherweights

Randy Brown -110 vs. Kevin Holland -110, welterweights

Mateusz Gamrot -192 vs. Esteban Ribovics +160, lightweights

Tatiana Suarez -155 vs. Loopy Godinez +130, women's strawweights

Chris Padilla -155 vs. Marquel Mederos +130, lightweights

Kelvin Gastelum -278 vs. Vicente Luque +225, middleweights

Charles Radtke -175 vs. Francisco Prado +145, welterweights

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 328, UFC Freedom 250 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026, including UFC 328. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.