MIAMI -- Josh Hokit and Curtis Blaydes just delivered the greatest heavyweight brawl since Mark Hunt vs. Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva. The heavyweights slugged it out for 15 hard minutes, repeatedly rocking each other at UFC 327 (follow live).

Hokit's antics drew a lot of attention, often for the worst, heading into Saturday's fight. Such antics are only effective if you win. Fortunately for Hokit, he can fight. Hokit was thrown into the deep end in Miami. He went from UFC debutant to a fight against No. 5-ranked perennial contender Blaydes in eight months. What Hokit lacked in physical advantages, he made up for with sheer gumption. Hokit showed no respect to the seasoned, skilled and significantly larger heavyweight. Hokit walked him down, landed powerful haymakers, and repeatedly flipped Blaydes off.

Blaydes, sporting a crimson mask, survived Hokit's initial onslaught and turned the tables. After Hokit took a deep breath in Round 1, Blaydes returned every punch he received plus interest. What started as a nightmare turned into Blaydes best round of the fight. Sadly, the one-time title challenger couldn't sustain the output. Hokit landed more volume and power in the final two rounds, winning 29-28 on all three scorecards. Blaydes tried to mix in takedowns but couldn't reliably get through Hokit's collegiate wrestling background.

The two fighters combined to land 354 significant strikes, a new three-round heavyweight record and the third most combined significant strikes in any three-round UFC fight, according to UFC. Blaydes (177) actually outlanded Hokit (174).

Hokit, a two-sport collegiate athlete who had a cup of coffee in the NFL, might be ranked in the heavyweight top five come Monday. It's a serious accomplishment for any fighter in their first year. Not much stands in the way between the San Fransisco 49ers alum and the heavyweight title. Post-fight, he called out two-time light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. "Poatan" recently vacated the 205-pound title, which was fought for in UFC 327's main event, as he attempts to win the vacant interim heavyweight title at the White House.