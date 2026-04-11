UFC 327 live updates, fight results: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg with light heavyweight title on the line

The Kaseya Center in Miami plays host to an epic showdown between top title contenders at 205 pounds

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MIAMI -- It's Fight Night in Miami. UFC 327 returns to the "Magic City" with a high-octane card headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Prochazka is one of one. The samurai-inspired Czech madman often isolates himself in the wilderness and undergoes tests of excruciating pain. His pursuit to quell fear has morphed him into one of the most exciting knockout artists the sport has ever seen. While his girlfriend prepares to give birth halfway around the world, Prochazka zeroes in on changing his family's life by winning the title he previously held but was never able to defend. 

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 327 live on Saturday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Ulberg has other ideas. The Kiwi contender has brushed shoulders with many legends. Former UFC middleweight champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, and reigning two-time featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, are among those Ulberg has shed sweat with inside the walls of City Kickboxing. On Saturday, he plans to become the Oceanic region's next superstar

UFC 327 is an all-action ensemble act. Realistically, every fight on the main card could end by knockout. Cub Swanson, the last ember of WEC, will retire after one last glorious fight. Paulo Costa makes his second light heavyweight appearance, and Josh Hokit sets out to prove there's elite skill behind the madness.

UFC 327 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Jiri Prochazka -110 vs. Carlos Ulberg -110, vacant light heavyweight title
  • Azamat Murzakanov -230 vs. Paulo Costa +190, light heavyweights
  • Josh Hokit -112 vs. Curtis Blaydes -108, heavyweights
  • Dominick Reyes -162 vs. Johnny Walker +136, light heavyweights
  • Cub Swanson -115 vs. Nate Landwehr -105 featherweights
  • Complete UFC 327 fight card with all preliminary bouts and results

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 327 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

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Jiri Prochazka fights a battle on two fronts

At the same time, Prochazka prepares to win the UFC light heavyweight title, his girlfriend prepares to welcome their first child halfway across the world. 

"I'm happy that we are both strong and focused on our missions," Prochazka told CBS Sports this week. "It's really powerful to have someone next to you who also believes in you."

Jiri Prochazka keeps focus on title fight as girlfriend prepares to give birth back home: 'I believe in her'
Shakiel Mahjouri
Jiri Prochazka keeps focus on title fight as girlfriend prepares to give birth back home: 'I believe in her'
 
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UFC 327 begins

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of UFC 327. We're Octagonside in Miami for tonight's entire card. Stay put here for fight recaps and highlight videos. No need to refresh! Tonight's first takes place in the welterweight division. Charles Radke takes on the division's youngest fighter, Fransisco Prado. 

 
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