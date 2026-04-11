UFC 327 live updates, fight results: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg with light heavyweight title on the line

MIAMI -- It's Fight Night in Miami. UFC 327 returns to the "Magic City" with a high-octane card headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Prochazka is one of one. The samurai-inspired Czech madman often isolates himself in the wilderness and undergoes tests of excruciating pain. His pursuit to quell fear has morphed him into one of the most exciting knockout artists the sport has ever seen. While his girlfriend prepares to give birth halfway around the world, Prochazka zeroes in on changing his family's life by winning the title he previously held but was never able to defend.

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Ulberg has other ideas. The Kiwi contender has brushed shoulders with many legends. Former UFC middleweight champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, and reigning two-time featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, are among those Ulberg has shed sweat with inside the walls of City Kickboxing. On Saturday, he plans to become the Oceanic region's next superstar.

UFC 327 is an all-action ensemble act. Realistically, every fight on the main card could end by knockout. Cub Swanson, the last ember of WEC, will retire after one last glorious fight. Paulo Costa makes his second light heavyweight appearance, and Josh Hokit sets out to prove there's elite skill behind the madness.

UFC 327 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jiri Prochazka -110 vs. Carlos Ulberg -110, vacant light heavyweight title

Azamat Murzakanov -230 vs. Paulo Costa +190, light heavyweights

Josh Hokit -112 vs. Curtis Blaydes -108, heavyweights

Dominick Reyes -162 vs. Johnny Walker +136, light heavyweights

Cub Swanson -115 vs. Nate Landwehr -105 featherweights

Complete UFC 327 fight card

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 327 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.