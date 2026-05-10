UFC 328 live updates, fight results: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland with middleweight title on the line

The middleweight and men's flyweight titles are on the line on Saturday night in Newark

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NEWARK, N.J. -- One of the most anticipated showdowns in recent memory is here. UFC 328 plays host to the epic middleweight title fight between champion Khamzat Chimaev and challenger Sean Strickland on Saturday.

There is no love lost in this one. The tension has been building for weeks with Strickland hurling insults at the champion. It hit a boiling point at the press conference on Thursday where Chimaev kicked at Strickland during their faceoff. The two were kept apart at Friday's ceremonial weigh ins to prevent any potential injury that could jeopardize the fight.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328 live on Saturday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The co-main event also sees a first title defense for another champion as Joshua Van looks to hold on to the men's flyweight crown against top challenger Tatsuro Taira. Van earned the title when former champ Alexandre Pantoja suffered an injury early in their bout in December. Now, he looks to prove any remaining doubters wrong.

Also on Saturday night, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta square off in a pivotal matchups for the division. Veteran welterweights Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley face off and two of the longest tenured fighters in the sport meet to open the main card when King Green battles Jeremy Stephens.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 328 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC 328 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Khamzat Chimaev (c) -500 vs. Sean Strickland +380, middleweight title
  • Tatsuro Taira -162 vs. Joshua Van (c) +136, flyweight title
  • Alexander Volkov -130 vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta +110, heavyweights
  • Sean Brady -180 vs. Joaquin Buckley +150, welterweights
  • King Green -425 vs. Jeremy Stephens +330, lightweights
  • Complete UFC 328 fight card with all preliminary bouts
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Up next is the featured preliminary bout of the evening as 24-year-old middleweight prospect Ateba Gautier takes on Osman Diaz. 

 
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AMOSOV: "This was really a great fight but I can move much bettter. I like wrestling but I am an MMA fighter. I can do striking, I can do grappling and I can do everything. And there is not a lot of people in MMA who can do anything. I'm never [happy with my performance]. I want to get better every time. I want to say to UFC, please give me somebody from top 10."

 
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Referee Keith Peterson called an end to the bout at 1:13 of Round 2 as Yaroslav Amosov wins via arm triangle choke. 

 
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Amosov celebrates in the middle of the Octagon with an impressive break dancing routine. 

 
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Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov: Round 2 (Amosov via SUB)

Nice combo from Alvarez. Amosov answers with a right cross. Another counter shot from Amosov and a kick to the body of Alvarez. They trade big punches along the cage wall. Both landed flush. Alvarez lands a clean left hand but Amosov immediately takes his back standing and slams him into the cage. Amosov applies the head and arm triangle choke and gets the instant tap! 

 
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May 10, 2026, 12:19 AM
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Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov: Round 1 (10-9 Amosov)

Lots of circling early as Alvarez, who commands the center of the cage, waits for the first takedown attempt. Hard jab from Alvarez caught Amosov jumping in. Left hook from Alvarez but Amosov takes him down and works from top position. This is where Amosov can be dominant. Alvarez works to his feet but Amosov won't let go. Nice trip from behind by Amosov, who takes Alvarez's back. Alvarez stands back up again but can't shake Amosov and back they go to the ground. Amosov just never lets you breathe. He maintains control until the horn.

 
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Alvarez, 33, enters the bout having won eight of his last nine. The 32-year-old Amosov, a former Bellator MMA champion, has a 29-1 record and scored a first-round stoppage of Neil Magny in his UFC debut. 

 
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We move on to a fantastic welterweight clash between a streaking Joel Alvarez and UFC newcomer Yaroslav Amosov. 

 
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DAWSON: "I was excited for this fight because when people think of me, they think of really skilled but not very tough. I wanted to show people that I am skilled and I am tough. I wish there was another way to show people that I'm tough but it is what it is. That's one of my favorite rear-naked choke variations, it's called a genie choke. A lot of people don't know how to deal with it."

 
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Referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight at 4:42 of Round 3 as Grant Dawson wins via rear-naked choke. 

 
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Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki: Round 3 (Dawson via SUB)

Rebecki caught a kick from Dawson and tripped him but Dawson ended up taking his back after a scramble. Dawson tries to work a choke from bottom. Rebecki could be in trouble here due to an arm-in choke attempt. He breaks free to pop the crowd but Dawson keeps working from his back. Dawson applies a rear-naked choke but can't hold the grip. Rebecki is going to lose this decision if he is unable to get up. Rebecki scrambles to his knees but Dawson hangs on from behind with a half nelson. Dawson flattens him out with 1:00 to go. Another choke attempt from Dawson but Rebecki fights through it. This time Dawson has it in deep! Rebecki taps out!

 
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Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki: Round 2 (10-9 Rebecki)

Rebecki comes out fast from the southpaw stance. Dawson lands a right hand but is instantly dropped by a hard left counter from Rebecki. The crowd just exploded. Dawson works to his feet but Rebecki brifly. takes his back. Hard body kick from Dawson. Rebecki blocks a high kick. They trade clean punches. Hard counter left hand from Rebecki. Back comes Dawson to briefly drop Rebecki to a knee with an uppercut. Good action. Another counter right hook from Rebecki. More clean boxing from Rebecki. Dawson lands a body kick but eats a counter left. And now a counter right from Rebecki briefly drops Dawson. Both fighters are breathing heavy as this pace is fast. Dawson forces a standing clinch and gets booed. Rebecki catches a kick attempt and kicks out the other leg of Dawson to trip him. Rebecki finishes the round on top. 

 
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Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki: Round 1 (10-9 Dawson)

Dawson with the pressure early on. A heavy jab causes a minor cut around the eye of Rebecki. A good series of scrambles ensues on the ground with Dawson ending up on the back of a kneeling Rebecki. Dawson hangs on as Rebecki, whose face is now full of blood, stays on his back. Rebecki fights off a choke attempt but continues to carry the weight of his opponent. Rebecki's face is leaking blood and a puddle is forming as the crowd boos. Good work from Rebecki to spin out as he now works from top position. Dawson's back is covered in Rebecki's blood as they return to the feet late in the round. Rebecki lands a pair of left hooks before the horn. 

 
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