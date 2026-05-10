UFC 328 live updates, fight results: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland with middleweight title on the line

NEWARK, N.J. -- One of the most anticipated showdowns in recent memory is here. UFC 328 plays host to the epic middleweight title fight between champion Khamzat Chimaev and challenger Sean Strickland on Saturday.

There is no love lost in this one. The tension has been building for weeks with Strickland hurling insults at the champion. It hit a boiling point at the press conference on Thursday where Chimaev kicked at Strickland during their faceoff. The two were kept apart at Friday's ceremonial weigh ins to prevent any potential injury that could jeopardize the fight.

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The co-main event also sees a first title defense for another champion as Joshua Van looks to hold on to the men's flyweight crown against top challenger Tatsuro Taira. Van earned the title when former champ Alexandre Pantoja suffered an injury early in their bout in December. Now, he looks to prove any remaining doubters wrong.

Also on Saturday night, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta square off in a pivotal matchups for the division. Veteran welterweights Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley face off and two of the longest tenured fighters in the sport meet to open the main card when King Green battles Jeremy Stephens.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 328 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC 328 fight card, results

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