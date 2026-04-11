UFC 327 will be held in Miami on Saturday, with the fight card highlighted by a light heavyweight title match between second-ranked Jiri Prochazka and third-ranked Carlos Ulberg. Prochazka (32-5-1) is looking to extend his winning streak to three, while Ulberg (13-1) has won each of his last nine bouts. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ from the Kaseya Center. In the main event, Prochazka is the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest UFC 327 odds, while Ulberg is the -105 underdog.

The co-main event on the UFC 327 fight card is a light heavyweight bout between Paulo Costa and Azamat Murzakanov. With a 16-0 record, Murzakanov is the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) to utilize in UFC bets. The preliminary card features seven fights, with three bouts among the early preliminaries. Before locking in any UFC 327 picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from Mike McClure's proven computer model.

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McClure's UFC model runs 10,000 simulations for every fight. Each simulation plays out the fight round-by-round, accounting for dynamic win probability that shifts based on fighter attributes, round-by-round finish calculations with KO/submission timing, accumulating damage factors that increase finish likelihood in later rounds and fighter-specific finishing tendencies such as power punchers vs grapplers vs decision fighters.

The model backtested against more than 500 fights from 2023-25 and showed more than 18 units of profit — a 6.1% ROI on UFC betting. It also got off to a hot start for the new era of UFC on Paramount+, hitting both Justin Gaethe to win outright (+195) and the Over in total rounds in the main event at UFC 324.

Now, the model has analyzed Prochazka vs. Ulberg from every angle and revealed its top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Prochazka vs. Ulberg preview

Prochazka, 33, is a former light heavyweight champion and the first Czech fighter to earn a UFC championship. The three-time Fight of the Night recipient has earned five Performance of the Night honors. He turned pro in April 2012. He is a former Rizin Fighting Federation light heavyweight champion with one title defense, as well as the 2015 Rizin World Grand Prix runner-up.

Prochazka has been solid throughout his career, compiling a 32-5-1 record. He has 28 wins by knockout, three by submission and one by decision. He is 6-2 in the UFC with six finishes and six TKOs. He previously competed in Muay Thai, winning the gold medal at the Czech National Championships in 2011 at Prague. Check out SportsLine to see the model's picks and analysis.

Ulberg, 35, started his MMA career in 2011. He has also competed in kickboxing and boxing. He was in Dana White's Contender Series Season 4 in 2020. Ulberg is 9-1 in the UFC with six finishes, and is 13-1 overall with nine finishes, eight wins by TKO, and one by submission. He has earned one Fight of the Night honor, and is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak.

He has earned three Performance of the Night honors. Ulberg is also the first fighter from New Zealand to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight title. His last three wins have come against one former champion in Jan Blachowicz and two former title challengers in Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir. You can only see the model's UFC picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg predictions

One of the model's top UFC 327 picks: It is backing Over 1.5 rounds (+3.8% edge) in the light heavyweight bout of Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, which returns +149. "My model shows 44.0% probability this fight goes Over 1.5 rounds," McClure said. "The decision rate is 49% in simulation and the average fight length comes out to 2.20 rounds. Both fighters have shown they can take punishment and keep competing. The chins are there, the cardio is there, and I expect this to be a longer fight than the market is pricing in." See who else to back here.

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How to make UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg picks

The model has picks for two other bouts on the UFC card. It is also backing multiple underdogs, as well as a UFC best bet that returns over +150. You can see who it is only at SportsLine.

What UFC 327 best bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the advanced model which showed a 6.1% ROI from over 500 fights from 2023-25, and find out.

UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Jiri Prochazka (-115) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-105)

Azamat Murzakanov (-230) vs. Paulo Costa (+190)

Curtis Blaydes (-108) vs. Josh Hokit (-112)

Dominick Reyes (-162) vs. Johnny Walker (+136)

Cub Swanson (-115) vs. Nate Landwehr (-105)