A new UFC light heavyweight champion will be crowned on Saturday. Former champion Jiri Prochazka and rising contender Carlos Ulberg meet at UFC 327 in Miami to fill the void left by Alex Pereira.

Prochazka ran into a stone wall named "Poatan" in his pursuit to reclaim the title he never lost. Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira to win the title in one of the greatest fights of all time. However, an injury forced him to vacate the title. By the time the Czech samurai healed, Peireira was ready to begin an iconic light heavyweight conquest. With Pereira moving up to heavyweight, Prochazka's resurrection can begin.

There is still a serious obstacle in Prochazka's way. Ulberg plans to knock out Prochazka and complete his own ascension. The City Kickboxing standout, a teammate of former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, believes he has the technical prowess to capitalize on Prochazka's wild style.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 327 live on Saturday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC 327 is packed with sneaky good fights from top to bottom. It includes Paulo Costa's second light heavyweight appearance, Cub Swanson's retirement and a Bellator dream fight between Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico.

The promotion will air live on CBS with a two-hour window featuring both the prelims and a portion of the main card. That window is slated for 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

The action goes down from Kaseya Center in Miami, with early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 327 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, April 11 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Start times: Early prelims -- 5:30 p.m. | Prelims -- 7 p.m. | Main card -- 9 p.m.

TV: CBS will air a two-hour block from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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UFC 327 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of April 11)