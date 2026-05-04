UFC 328 fight card -- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland: Date, location, odds and guide for New Jersey
The explosive middleweight title fight is set for Saturday night in Newark
The most explosive fight week of 2026 is underway. There's a lot of bad blood between UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. It's real enough that UFC will recruit extra security to keep the peace before UFC 328.
Chimaev and Strickland have hurled many insults ahead of their main event title fight in Newark, New Jersey. Your mileage will vary on the subject matter, but there's nothing fabricated about the beef. The rivals have also trained together in the past, with both claiming to get the better of the other behind closed doors.
Chimaev's supremacy is like few things in MMA. The combined significant strike tally in his first four UFC fights was 148-1. He's defeated UFC champions in his last three fights, mostly in dominant fashion. He caved in Robert Whittaker's front teeth with a face crank before coasting by Dricus du Plessis. On Saturday, he makes his first title defense.
Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!
Strickland is no stranger to surprises. He closed at approximately +540 against Israel Adesanya, worse than his present chances of beating Chimaev. Strickland upset Adesanya, knocking him down and taking the middleweight title from him. Before UFC 328, Strickland once again cashed as an underdog against Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez.
Saturday's co-main event celebrates the flyweight division's youth movement. Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira are coming off wins against former champions. Now the two youngest superstars in the flyweight rankings collide for the title.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 328, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.
UFC 328 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Khamzat Chimaev (c) -535 vs. Sean Strickland +400, middleweight title
- Tatsuro Taira -192 vs. Joshua Van (c) +160, flyweight title
- Alexander Volkov -175 vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta +145, heavyweights
- Sean Brady -198 vs. Joaquin Buckley +164, welterweights
- King Green -305 vs. Jeremy Stephens +245, lightweights
- Ateba Gautier -1000 vs. Ozzy Diaz +650, middleweights
- Yaroslav Amosov -175 vs. Joel Alvarez +145, welterweights
- Grant Dawson -148 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +124, lightweights
- Jared Gordon -310 vs. Jim Miller +250, lightweights
- Marco Tulio -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154, middleweights
- Pat Sabatini -205 vs. William Gomis +170, featherweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos, middleweights
- Jose Ochoa -170 vs. Clayton Carpenter +142, flyweights
UFC 328 info
- Date: May 9
- Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Start time: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims | 5 p.m. (early prelims)
- Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)