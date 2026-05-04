The most explosive fight week of 2026 is underway. There's a lot of bad blood between UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. It's real enough that UFC will recruit extra security to keep the peace before UFC 328.

Chimaev and Strickland have hurled many insults ahead of their main event title fight in Newark, New Jersey. Your mileage will vary on the subject matter, but there's nothing fabricated about the beef. The rivals have also trained together in the past, with both claiming to get the better of the other behind closed doors.

Chimaev's supremacy is like few things in MMA. The combined significant strike tally in his first four UFC fights was 148-1. He's defeated UFC champions in his last three fights, mostly in dominant fashion. He caved in Robert Whittaker's front teeth with a face crank before coasting by Dricus du Plessis. On Saturday, he makes his first title defense.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Strickland is no stranger to surprises. He closed at approximately +540 against Israel Adesanya, worse than his present chances of beating Chimaev. Strickland upset Adesanya, knocking him down and taking the middleweight title from him. Before UFC 328, Strickland once again cashed as an underdog against Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez.

Saturday's co-main event celebrates the flyweight division's youth movement. Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira are coming off wins against former champions. Now the two youngest superstars in the flyweight rankings collide for the title.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 328, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 328 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Khamzat Chimaev (c) -535 vs. Sean Strickland +400, middleweight title

Tatsuro Taira -192 vs. Joshua Van (c) +160, flyweight title

Alexander Volkov -175 vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta +145, heavyweights

Sean Brady -198 vs. Joaquin Buckley +164, welterweights

King Green -305 vs. Jeremy Stephens +245, lightweights

Ateba Gautier -1000 vs. Ozzy Diaz +650, middleweights

Yaroslav Amosov -175 vs. Joel Alvarez +145, welterweights

Grant Dawson -148 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +124, lightweights

Jared Gordon -310 vs. Jim Miller +250, lightweights

Marco Tulio -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154, middleweights

Pat Sabatini -205 vs. William Gomis +170, featherweights

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos, middleweights

Jose Ochoa -170 vs. Clayton Carpenter +142, flyweights

UFC 328 info