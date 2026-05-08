UFC 328 fight card: Every bout scheduled for undercard of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland in Newark
Complete fight week information for UFC 328, including odds, date and stories throughout the week
For those who were concerned heading into UFC 328 that things could get ugly before Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland got to the Octagon on Saturday night, they were proven correct on Thursday.
One of the biggest events of the year is set to go down this weekend in Newark when Chimaev and Strickland battle it out for the middleweight title in the main event.
But Thursday's press conference delivered on lofty expectations for insanity as the two hurled insults at each other for 30 minutes before it all culminated in a heated face off where Chimaev actually kicked Strickland, leading to the two immediately being pulled off stage by security and law enforcement. Now, both fighters must regroup and cool off before letting fists fly in the Octagon.
Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!
There's also a second title fight on Saturday night that is flying under the radar. Flyweight champion Joshua Van looks to defend his crown for the first time when he welcomes rising contender Tatsuro Taira. Van earned the title in stunning fashion when Alexandre Pantoja suffered a brutal injury just minutes into their bout at UFC 323 in December. Now, Van, the second-youngest champion in UFC history, looks to erase any doubt from fans that he's a paper champion.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 328, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.
UFC 328 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (Odds as of May 8)
- Khamzat Chimaev (c) -575 vs. Sean Strickland +425, middleweight title
- Tatsuro Taira -162 vs. Joshua Van (c) +136, flyweight title
- Alexander Volkov -142 vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta +120, heavyweights
- Sean Brady -170 vs. Joaquin Buckley +142, welterweights
- King Green -425 vs. Jeremy Stephens +330, lightweights
- Ateba Gautier -1100 vs. Ozzy Diaz +700, middleweights
- Yaroslav Amosov -192 vs. Joel Alvarez +160, welterweights
- Grant Dawson -166 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +140, lightweights
- Jared Gordon -310 vs. Jim Miller +250, lightweights
- Marco Tulio -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154, middleweights
- Pat Sabatini -205 vs. William Gomis +170, featherweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev -700 vs. Djorden Santos +500, middleweights
- Jose Ochoa -170 vs. Clayton Carpenter +142, flyweights
UFC 328 info
- Date: May 9
- Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Start time: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims) | 5 p.m. (early prelims)
- Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)
UFC 328 countdown
- Expert picks and staff predictions for each main card bout on Saturday
- Mahjouri: How Chimaev became UFC's top predator
- Chimaev kicks Strickland during face off at press conference
- Campbell: Why the bad blood between Chimaev and Strickland is real
- Campbell: Buckley believes welterweight champion Makhachev is beatable
- Brookhouse: Best bets to consider on the main card on Saturday
- Campbell: Taira dismisses Van as being 'real' flyweight champion
- Mahjouri: Three undercard fights to watch on Saturday
- Campbell: Five storylines to follow this week in Newark
Who wins Chimaev vs. Strickland, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.