For those who were concerned heading into UFC 328 that things could get ugly before Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland got to the Octagon on Saturday night, they were proven correct on Thursday.

One of the biggest events of the year is set to go down this weekend in Newark when Chimaev and Strickland battle it out for the middleweight title in the main event.

But Thursday's press conference delivered on lofty expectations for insanity as the two hurled insults at each other for 30 minutes before it all culminated in a heated face off where Chimaev actually kicked Strickland, leading to the two immediately being pulled off stage by security and law enforcement. Now, both fighters must regroup and cool off before letting fists fly in the Octagon.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

There's also a second title fight on Saturday night that is flying under the radar. Flyweight champion Joshua Van looks to defend his crown for the first time when he welcomes rising contender Tatsuro Taira. Van earned the title in stunning fashion when Alexandre Pantoja suffered a brutal injury just minutes into their bout at UFC 323 in December. Now, Van, the second-youngest champion in UFC history, looks to erase any doubt from fans that he's a paper champion.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 328, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 328 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (Odds as of May 8)

Khamzat Chimaev (c) -575 vs. Sean Strickland +425, middleweight title

Tatsuro Taira -162 vs. Joshua Van (c) +136, flyweight title

Alexander Volkov -142 vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta +120, heavyweights

Sean Brady -170 vs. Joaquin Buckley +142, welterweights

King Green -425 vs. Jeremy Stephens +330, lightweights

Ateba Gautier -1100 vs. Ozzy Diaz +700, middleweights

Yaroslav Amosov -192 vs. Joel Alvarez +160, welterweights

Grant Dawson -166 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +140, lightweights

Jared Gordon -310 vs. Jim Miller +250, lightweights

Marco Tulio -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154, middleweights

Pat Sabatini -205 vs. William Gomis +170, featherweights

Baisangur Susurkaev -700 vs. Djorden Santos +500, middleweights

Jose Ochoa -170 vs. Clayton Carpenter +142, flyweights

UFC 328 info

Date: May 9

May 9 Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Start time: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims) | 5 p.m. (early prelims)

9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims) | 5 p.m. (early prelims) Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 328 countdown

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