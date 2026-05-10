UFC 328 was one for the ages. Saturday night in Newark produced some incredible action across all 13 fights, culminating in a pair of title bouts that delivered on lofty expectations.

In the main event, a new champion was crowned as Sean Strickland upset Khamzat Chimaev to regain the middleweight title. Strickland previous held the championship after upsetting Israel Adesanya in 2023 before dropping it to Dricus du Plessis in 2024. Now, Strickland is a two-time champion after beating Chimaev as upwards of a +400 underdog by surviving on the ground and keeping Chimaev at bay with his crafty jab. Chimaev, meanwhile, told Dana White afterwards that this would be his final fight at 185 pounds as he plans to move to light heavyweight

In the co-main event, Joshua Van retained the flyweight title with an incredible performance against Tatsuro Taira. Van was forced to rebound after Taira took an early edge with takedown and control time, but once he was able to scramble to his feet, Van started to light up Taira with strong boxing combinations. Taira then put together a rally of his own with more takedowns and some good counter-striking. But it turned out to be just too much damage absorbed by Taira as a brief knockdown in Round 5 was enough for the referee to call it off as Taira was crushed by the decision. The win firmly erases any doubts about Van's legitimacy as a champion.

CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.

UFC 328 fight card, odds, results

Sean Strickland def. Khamzat Chimaev (c) via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Joshua Van (c) def. Tatsuro Taira

Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sean Brady def. Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

King Green def. Jeremy Stephens via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Ateba Gautier def. Ozzy Diaz via second-round knockout (punches)

Yaroslav Amosov def. Joel Alvarez via second-round submission (head and arm choke)

Grant Dawson def. Mateusz Rebecki via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Jim Miller def. Jared Gordon via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Roman Kopylov def. Marco Tulio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pat Sabatini def. William Gomis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Baisangur Susurkaev def. Djorden Santos via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Jose Ochoa def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 328 countdown