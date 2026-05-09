Another stacked UFC pay-per-view is set for Saturday when UFC 328 goes down from Newark, New Jersey. In the main event, Khamzat Chimaev will defend his middleweight championship against former champ Sean Strickland.

Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to win the title. Now, he puts the belt on the line against Strickland, who shocked the world by defeating Israel Adesanya to win the belt at UFC 293 before dropping it against du Plessis four months later.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC 328 LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

In the co-main event, Joshua Van will defend the flyweight championship against Tatsuro Taira. Van became champion in December when Alexandre Pantoja suffered an arm injury less than 30 seconds into their UFC 323 bout. While an unsatisfying way to become champion, Van has the opportunity to establish himself as a "true champion" against a dangerous opponent in Taira.

UFC 328 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland in Newark Brent Brookhouse

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Newark, New Jersey.

How to watch UFC 328 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, May 9 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start times: Early prelims at 5 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

Watch live starting at 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC 328 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Khamzat Chimaev (c) -575 vs. Sean Strickland +425, middleweight title

Tatsuro Taira -162 vs. Joshua Van (c) +136, flyweight title

Alexander Volkov -142 vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta +120, heavyweights

Sean Brady -170 vs. Joaquin Buckley +142, welterweights

King Green -425 vs. Jeremy Stephens +330, lightweights

Ateba Gautier -1100 vs. Ozzy Diaz +700, middleweights

Yaroslav Amosov -192 vs. Joel Alvarez +160, welterweights

Grant Dawson -166 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +140, lightweights

Jared Gordon -310 vs. Jim Miller +250, lightweights

Marco Tulio -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154, middleweights

Pat Sabatini -205 vs. William Gomis +170, featherweights

Baisangur Susurkaev -700 vs. Djorden Santos +500, middleweights

Jose Ochoa -170 vs. Clayton Carpenter +142, flyweights

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 328, UFC Freedom 250 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026, including UFC 328. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.