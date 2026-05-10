UFC 328 results, highlights: Sean Strickland upsets Khamzat Chimaev by split decision to claim title

For the second time in his career, Sean Strickland overcame the odds to become UFC middleweight champion. Strickland outworked Khamzat Chimaev to win a split decision and recapture the title in the main event of Saturday's UFC 328 card from Newark, New Jersey.



For all the bad blood leading to the fight, the fighters twice touched gloves during referee Herb Dean's final instructions, and again as the fight officially started.



Chimaev threw a few strikes before driving forward, grabbing the body and scoring an almost immediate takedown.



Strickland attempted to work back to his feet but Chimaev was able to take the back and force Strickland to deal with increasingly uncomfortable situations. Strickland continued to fight Chimaev's hands, preventing rear-naked choke attempts while Chimaev continued to attack from the back.



Strickland continued to defend in tough situations, managing to escape the opening round despite having been thoroughly dominated for five minutes.



Strickland used his boxing to open the second round before managing to stuff a Chimaev takedown to end up on top in Chimaev's full guard. Rather than play the ground game, Strickland backed off and allowed Chimaev to stand up.



Chimaev seemed fatigued as he shot from another takedown from too far out, allowing Strickland to end up on top again, where he rode out the position until the end of the round.



The entirety of Round 3 was spent on the feet, with Strickland getting the better of the exchanges, though Chimaev also had the occasional moment, drawing blood from Strickland's nose.



Chimaev appeared to catch his second wind late in the third and brought that energy into the fourth, landing right hands to the head and going to the body as he walked forward. Chimaev also started to dig to the body with punches as Strickland seemed to fatigue a bit.



After almost two rounds of striking, Chimaev secured another takedown late in the fourth round, holding Strickland's back until the end of the round.



Chimaev immediately shot for a takedown to start the fifth round and quickly took Strickland's back while Strickland attempted to scramble.



Both men continued to battle over the position with neither ending up on top and Strickland getting back to range at distance. Strickland continued to land sharp jabs, though everything seemed defensive, leaving it unclear if judges would favor his volume over Chimaev's harder strikes.



The fight was very much in question heading to the official scorecards, but the ringside judges turned in cards of 48-47, 47-48, 48-47, with Strickland taking a narrow split decision to take the middleweight championship for the second time in his career.



Ultimately, Chimaev landed 9 of 13 takedowns, but only managed 6:04 of ground control time.



After a build that saw both men threaten to murder each other, should pre-fight activities get out of hand, Chimaev strapped the belt around Strickland's waist, burying a hatchet that previously seemed impossible to bury.

UFC 328 fight card, results