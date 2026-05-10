UFC 328 results, highlights: Sean Strickland upsets Khamzat Chimaev by split decision to claim title

A new champion was crowned on Saturday night in New Jersey

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For the second time in his career, Sean Strickland overcame the odds to become UFC middleweight champion. Strickland outworked Khamzat Chimaev to win a split decision and recapture the title in the main event of Saturday's UFC 328 card from Newark, New Jersey.

For all the bad blood leading to the fight, the fighters twice touched gloves during referee Herb Dean's final instructions, and again as the fight officially started.

Chimaev threw a few strikes before driving forward, grabbing the body and scoring an almost immediate takedown.

Strickland attempted to work back to his feet but Chimaev was able to take the back and force Strickland to deal with increasingly uncomfortable situations. Strickland continued to fight Chimaev's hands, preventing rear-naked choke attempts while Chimaev continued to attack from the back.

Strickland continued to defend in tough situations, managing to escape the opening round despite having been thoroughly dominated for five minutes.

Strickland used his boxing to open the second round before managing to stuff a Chimaev takedown to end up on top in Chimaev's full guard. Rather than play the ground game, Strickland backed off and allowed Chimaev to stand up.

Chimaev seemed fatigued as he shot from another takedown from too far out, allowing Strickland to end up on top again, where he rode out the position until the end of the round.

The entirety of Round 3 was spent on the feet, with Strickland getting the better of the exchanges, though Chimaev also had the occasional moment, drawing blood from Strickland's nose.

Chimaev appeared to catch his second wind late in the third and brought that energy into the fourth, landing right hands to the head and going to the body as he walked forward. Chimaev also started to dig to the body with punches as Strickland seemed to fatigue a bit.

After almost two rounds of striking, Chimaev secured another takedown late in the fourth round, holding Strickland's back until the end of the round.

Chimaev immediately shot for a takedown to start the fifth round and quickly took Strickland's back while Strickland attempted to scramble.

Both men continued to battle over the position with neither ending up on top and Strickland getting back to range at distance. Strickland continued to land sharp jabs, though everything seemed defensive, leaving it unclear if judges would favor his volume over Chimaev's harder strikes.

The fight was very much in question heading to the official scorecards, but the ringside judges turned in cards of 48-47, 47-48, 48-47, with Strickland taking a narrow split decision to take the middleweight championship for the second time in his career.

Ultimately, Chimaev landed 9 of 13 takedowns, but only managed 6:04 of ground control time.

After a build that saw both men threaten to murder each other, should pre-fight activities get out of hand, Chimaev strapped the belt around Strickland's waist, burying a hatchet that previously seemed impossible to bury. 

UFC 328 fight card, results

  • Sean Strickland def. Khamzat Chimaev (c) via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
  • Joshua Van (c) def. Tatsuro Taira via fifth-round TKO (punches)
  • Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Sean Brady def. Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)
  • King Green def. Jeremy Stephens via first-round submission (rear naked choke)
  • Complete UFC 328 fight card with all preliminary bouts
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Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland: Round 5 (10-9 Strickland, 48-47 Strickland)

Chimaev's face is showing some swelling and blotches. They touch gloves one last time and Chimaev pats him on the chest in a friendly way. Instant takedown from Chimaev. Strickland gets up to his feet quickly and does a beautiful reversal that leads to both standing again. Chimaev takes his back and lowers Strickland to one knee. Strickland gets back up and lands a knee to the body. Stiff jabs from Strickland. Chimaev answers with jabs and body punches. They trade heavy jabs. Both are fatigued. Nice combo from Strickland in close. Strickland is doing a great job using his jab as defense. Counter right from Strickland. Neither has a lot of steam on their shots but they are giving all they have left. Teep kick from Strickland. Chimaev shoots and gets stuffed. Chimaev brings him down to a knee from behind. Strickland breaks free with 35 seconds to go. Nice jabs from Strickland. Looping right hand lands for Chimaev. They trade jabs and both are bleeding from their noses. They go the distance. 

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Sean Strickland regains the UFC middleweight title via split decision

SCORES: 48-47 Chimaev, 48-47 Strickland and 48-47 Strickland,

 
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Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland: Round 4 (10-9 Chimaev, 38-38)

The gloves are touched for the fourth time. Defensive jabs from Strickland land and a mixture of teep kicks. Chimaev is plodding forward and switching stances but not shooting. Good left hook from Chimaev. Strickland mixes in punches from close range before Chimaev jabs to the body. Nice looping right hand from Chimaev. That was his best shot in a while. Chimaev puts on more pressure with his jab. Strickland steadies him with his own jab. The pace slows down. Body kick by Chimaev and a stiff jab. Chimaev is taunting him to come forward. Counter right from Strickland lands and now a lead right hand hits. Better round for the champ. Chimaev backs him up with hooks. Strickland's nose is leaking again. Chimaev flurries with jabs to the body. Chimaev finally shoots and takes him down against the fence with under one minute to go. The round ends with both regaining their feet and Chimaev taking his back standing. 

 
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Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland: Round 3 (10-9 Strickland, 29-28 Strickland)

They touch gloves. Strickland jabs and Chimaev counters with a right cross. Good boxing from Chimaev. Stiff jab from Strickland splits the high guard. Chimaev jabs and Strickland counters with a right hand. Very even stuff here. Chimaev is also slowing down. Strickland is working the jab nicely. Strickland lands a counter right hand and continues to keep the champion at the end of his punches. This is becoming Strickland's fight. Chimaev is tired and Strickland is doing just enough to keep him away with his jab. No takedown attempts this round yet for either fighter. Good right hand from Chimaev. He sticks out his tongue after Strickland hit him with a jab. A jab from Chimaev causes blood to leak from Strickland's nose. Strickland briefly slips along the fence while blocking a punch. Chimaev was the aggressor but Strickland landed more shots with his defensive jab. 

 
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May 10, 2026, 4:23 AM
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Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland: Round 2 (10-9 Strickland, 19-19)

They touch gloves again to get things going. Short right hand from Strickland. Good head movement from both to avoid shots in close. Chimaev jabs to the body and lands a calf kick. This is elite defense on display once again as they are standing right in front of each other. Chimaev jabs to the body and eats a right cross in return. They trade jabs and counters. Chimaev shoots but Strickland stuffs and ends up in top position on the ground. The crowd chants "USA! USA!" Strickland eventually stands up and lets his opponent do the same. Nice counter right hand from Strickland. Chimaev shoots and gets stuffed again. Strickland jumps on him and lands punches from top position. This is very positive stuff for the challenger. Strickland works from side control as they grapple for position. Good work from Strickland with short punches as his head sits in Chimaev's chest. You have to wonder if Chimaev might be fatigued as he ends the round on bottom. 

 
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Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland: Round 1 (10-9 Chimaev)

They touch gloves to start. Strickland blocks a body kick. Instant shot from Chimaev ends in a takedown. Strickland works slowly to his feet but twice gets returned to the ground. Chimaev takes his back and lays backward. The crowd starts to boo the grappling, as they have all night. Chimaev works punches from behind as Strickland gets to his knees before being yanked back again. Chimaev works from his back with a body lock. Strickland is trying hard to fight off any potential chokes. Strickland works up to his knees as we reach under two minutes to go in the round. Chimaev pulls him back down and moves into top position. This is smothering ground work. Strickland stands but gets slammed back down. Chimaev sits behind him with his back to the cage. Chimaev sinks in a choke but Strickland breaks free. They finish the round on the ground. 

 
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There is an absolutely absurd amount of security guards and police officers inside the Octagon to prevent the fight from starting before the introductions are complete. 

 
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May 10, 2026, 4:06 AM
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It's time for the main event as former middleweight champion Sean Strickland challenges the unbeaten 185-pound king Khamzat Chimaev in a grudge match. 

 
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VAN: "It feels damn good to be the champion again. I said I was going to finish him inside three rounds and I almost did but, man, he's a tough motherf___er."

 
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VAN: "It feels damn good to be the champion again. I said I was going to finish him inside three rounds and I almost did but, man, he's a tough motherf___er."

 
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The referee called for the stoppage as soon as Taira fell from the series of punches. He still had his wits about him but safety was chosen considering how much punishment Taira had taken. 

 
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