UFC is calling in backup for Thursday's explosive press conference. Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland will stick to using words, hopefully, before their grudge match at UFC 328.

Saturday's champions and challengers will attend the UFC 328 pre-fight press conference. Middleweight champion Chimaev and flyweight champion Joshua Van will take one side of the stage with challengers Strickland and Tatsuro Taira on the other. Unlike recent press conferences, the other main card fights are absent on Thursday.

There's no love lost between Strickland and Chimaev. Both men have hurled insults and threatened to escalate things beyond the Octagon. UFC is well aware and prepared to keep the peace until there's a referee present.

"I just knew you were a f---ing coward," Strickland, referring to Chimaev, told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "...I knew you had a lack of f---ing dignity. You're just not a f---ing man, dude."

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Thursday's press conference will stream live on Paramount+ and the official UFC YouTube channel.

Where to watch UFC 328 press conference

Date: Thursday, May 7

Location: RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Watch live: YouTube and Paramount+

UFC 328 press conference attendees