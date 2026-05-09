The time for talk is almost over. Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland have had one of the ugliest builds in MMA history. On Saturday, they'll settle matters at UFC 328. The winner gets bragging rights and the UFC middleweight title.

There's a chaotic energy when Chimaev and Strickland are in the same room. Thursday's press conference was madness. The crowd response was deafening as Saturday's headliners hurled insults at each other. UFC CEO Dana White, armed to the teeth with security, allowed them to face off. Even the police presence couldn't stop Chimaev from sneaking in a kick.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328 live on Saturday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

In the co-main event, Joshua Van makes his first flyweight title defense against Tatsuro Taira. There's more significance to the fight than just the title. Van and Taira are the two youngest fighters in the flyweight top 15, signaling a shift in the division. Van, the second youngest champion in UFC history, has naysayers after winning the title by injury. Japan has a rich martial arts history, but the country has never produced a UFC champion. Taira is hours away from being the first.

How Khamzat Chimaev became the ultimate UFC predator ahead of his first title defense Shakiel Mahjouri

The action goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with early prelims at 5 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 328 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, May 9 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start times: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims) | 5 p.m. (early prelims)

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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UFC 328 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of May 8)