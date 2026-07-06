UFC 329 -- Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway: Fight card, date, odds and more for International Fight Week

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway come full circle. McGregor and Holloway meet 13 years after their first fight, before either man carved out Hall of Fame careers. They're now two of the biggest stars in the sport's history, headlining UFC 329 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor beat Holloway by unanimous decision early in their rises. "The Notorious" channeled that momentum into a historic run that made him the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion, and the biggest star the sport has ever seen. The loss did little to stunt Holloway's growth. "Blessed" became one of the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history before finding new life as the ceremonial BMF champion at lightweight. He may not have achieved McGregor's crossover popularity, but Holloway cemented himself as one of the most beloved fighters in the sport. Plus, his longevity and activity make him a meaningful betting favorite against a version of McGregor who hasn't fought in five years.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC International Fight Week is the promotion's flagship weekend. The novelty of UFC Freedom 250, held at the White House, might have drawn some attention away from the annual event, but it didn't compromise its quality. The main and preliminary cards are loaded with mouth-watering matchups.

Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett collide in a pivotal lightweight co-main event, with both men eyeing new champion Justin Gaethje. Elite bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista clash, plus King Green and Terrance McKinney hunt for a highlight-reel finish in the main card opener.

The featured preliminary fight is Robert Whittaker's light heavyweight debut. Speaking of debuts, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson -- a prodigy of retired two-division champ Jon Jones -- makes his UFC debut.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 329 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 329 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Where to watch UFC 329

Date: July 11

July 11 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)