UFC 329 on Paramount+: Where to watch Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway, plus everything you need to know

A big night of fights is always exciting, but the return of the UFC's biggest star gets the buzz going at max levels. On Saturday, Conor McGregor returns from five years on the sidelines to take on Max Holloway in the welterweight main event of the UFC 329 fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor suffered a broken leg in his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Since that loss, McGregor's second straight to Poirier and third in his last four fights, the Irish megastar's return has been anxiously anticipated. He now returns to face Max Holloway, whom he defeated in 2013. That fight came at featherweight and early in both men's careers, since then, they've both compiled legendary careers that include multiple championships.

The co-main event also promises action. Paddy Pimblett will look to bounce back from a January interim lightweight championship loss to Justin Gaethje. Pimblett will face off with the ultra-dangerous Benoit Saint Denis, who is riding an impressive four-fight winning streak and will enter the Octagon as a betting favorite.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC 329 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in Las Vegas Brent Brookhouse

All of that and much more will go down as the highlight of UFC's annual International Fight Week.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Las Vegas.

How to watch UFC 329 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, July 11 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start times: Early prelims at 5 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

Watch live starting at 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC 329 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 328, UFC Freedom 250 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.