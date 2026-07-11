UFC 329 -- Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway: Fight card, date, odds, location and complete guide

Conor McGregor's return to fighting is nearly upon us. After five years away, the fight week feels of having McGregor headlining a card has arrived. McGregor takes on Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A lot has changed since McGregor's last appearance in 2021 where he suffered a gruesome broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. But what hasn't is the interest fans have in seeing what this version of McGregor will look like after all this time away. The Irishman became a two-division champion in 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez, but he has just one win in the time since.

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Now, he takes on another legend of the sport in Holloway, who holds multiple records in all-time categories. Holloway will make his debut at 170 pounds on Saturday after previously holding the ceremonial BMF title at 155 pounds. He's coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira in March but hoping to quickly erase any sour memory of that performance on Saturday night.

In the co-main event, another European superstar is back and ready to thrill fans with his action style when Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett returns to take on rising lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis. Pimblett suffered his first loss in UFC in January at the hands of new undisputed champion Justin Gaethje in a brutal brawl that went the distance. Now, Pimblett hopes a strong showing against Saint Denis can get him right back to the title conversation. It'll be a tall task as "BSD" has himself bounced back from a pair of difficult losses to put himself near the top of the division.

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor -- career in focus

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 329 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

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UFC 329 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings (As of July 10)

Where to watch UFC 329

Date: July 11

July 11 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 329 countdown

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