UFC 329 -- Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway: Fight card, date, odds, location and complete guide

Conor McGregor's return to fighting is nearly upon us. After five years away, the fight week feels of having McGregor headlining a card has arrived. McGregor takes on Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
A lot has changed since McGregor's last appearance in 2021 where he suffered a gruesome broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. But what hasn't is the interest fans have in seeing what this version of McGregor will look like after all this time away. The Irishman became a two-division champion in 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez, but he has just one win in the time since.
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Now, he takes on another legend of the sport in Holloway, who holds multiple records in all-time categories. Holloway will make his debut at 170 pounds on Saturday after previously holding the ceremonial BMF title at 155 pounds. He's coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira in March but hoping to quickly erase any sour memory of that performance on Saturday night.
In the co-main event, another European superstar is back and ready to thrill fans with his action style when Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett returns to take on rising lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis. Pimblett suffered his first loss in UFC in January at the hands of new undisputed champion Justin Gaethje in a brutal brawl that went the distance. Now, Pimblett hopes a strong showing against Saint Denis can get him right back to the title conversation. It'll be a tall task as "BSD" has himself bounced back from a pair of difficult losses to put himself near the top of the division.
"The Notorious" Conor McGregor -- career in focus
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 329 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.
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UFC 329 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings (As of July 10)
- Max Holloway -225 vs. Conor McGregor +185, welterweights
- Benoit Saint Denis -148 vs. Paddy Pimblett +124, lightweights
- Cory Sandhagen -130 vs. Mario Bautista +110, bantamweights
- Lone'er Kavanagh -218 vs. Brandon Royval +180, flyweights
- Terrance McKinney -130 vs. King Green +110, lightweights
- Robert Whittaker -125 vs. Nikita Krylov -105, light heavyweights
- Gable Steveson -1800 vs. Elisha Ellison +1000, heavyweights
- Adrian Yanez -425 vs. Cody Garbrandt +330, bantamweights
- Luke Riley -265 vs. Kai Kamaka III +215, featherweights
- Wang Cong -122 vs. Tracy Cortez +102, women's flyweights
- Damian Pinas -258 vs. Cesar Almeida +210, middleweights
- Farid Basharat -600 vs. John Garza +440, bantamweights
- Ryan Gandra -135 vs. Zachary Reese +114, middleweights
- Alessandro Cortez -230 vs. Cody Durden +190, flyweights
Where to watch UFC 329
- Date: July 11
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims)
- How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)
UFC 329 countdown
- Staff predictions and expert picks for each main card bout on Saturday
- McGregor, Holloway make weight as all fighters hit the scales
- Campbell: What McGregor is facing in return from five years away
- Brookhouse: Best bets to consider for each main card bout on Saturday
- Campbell: Holloway understands 'legacy fight' ahead of him against McGregor
- Brookhouse: Pimblett says it's crazy that he's getting more credit for loss than win streak
- Brookhouse: Three keys to victory for McGregor in return
- Mahjouri: Pimblett vs. BSD among undercard fights to watch
- Campbell: Five biggest storylines to follow in Las Vegas
Who wins McGregor vs. Holloway, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.