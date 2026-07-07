UFC 329 fight card: Paddy Pimblett, Gable Steveson among top undercard bouts to watch in Las Vegas

UFC 329 is a card fitting for Conor McGregor's return. UFC brings International Fight Week back to Las Vegas with a fantastic card from top to bottom.

McGregor competes for the first time in five years this Saturday, rematching fan-favorite Max Holloway. That's enough reason for most MMA fans to tune in. But the road to the marquee is arguably even more interesting. A lightweight firefight with serious stakes, the debut of an Olympic gold medalist and guaranteed highlight-reel finishes make up UFC 329's DNA. That only scratches the surface of a card that also features the light heavyweight debut of a former middleweight champion, and appearances from some of MMA's most dynamic athletes.

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Ahead of UFC 329, let's learn more about three fights you can't miss, plus three honorable mentions.

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Saturday's co-main event has so much of what makes MMA compelling. Stakes: Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett are ranked lightweights within reach of the title picture. Styles: two action-oriented fighters who are capable of finishing with strikes or submissions. Contrasting personalities: Pimblett, the loudmouth Scouser, battles Saint Denis, a soft-spoken ex-special forces officer from France. Follow through: occupying the co-main event of a McGregor card is significant, especially in a lightweight division that houses most of the sport's big names. An impressive showing on Saturday propels the winner into a career-defining next chapter.

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Gable Steveson is one of the most high-profile signings in UFC history. The MMA world has kept a close eye on the freestyle wrestler ever since he won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics. It took longer than expected as Steveson explored WWE and the NFL before finding his new calling. Under the tutelage of Jon Jones, Steveson is undefeated in three MMA fights. There are legitimate questions about Steveson's ceiling, but Ellison is largely seen as a body for him to run through. Steveson and Josh Hokit have the potential to breathe life into a dying heavyweight jungle, once the sport's premier division.

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

This isn't the most high-profile or elite fight on the card, but it might be the most fun. Two highlight-reel knockout artists from different eras collide in the main card opener. King Green's confident counter striking -- pairing low hand placement with a Philly shell -- is artistry. Terrance McKinney has never fought to a decision. With 80 combined professional fights between them, there's no world in which this doesn't produce a memorable finish.

Honorable mentions: Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista, Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh, Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov