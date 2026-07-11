UFC 329 fight results: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway live updates, card, highlights

What are the best bets for UFC 329 and Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway?
As with every big UFC event, we have broken down all five main card fights to identify the best bet for each. From Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway to King Green vs. Terrance McKinney, we've got you covered.
Let's take a look at why we're picking Paddy Pimblett to score an upset win over Benoit Saint Denis in the night's co-main event.
- Brent Brookhouse: "Paddy Pimblett moneyline (+130) -- Saturday is a real "prove it" moment for Pimblett. He took a beating against Justin Gaethje to kick off the year, but that doesn't look as bad in retrospect. He's not getting a light touch for this fight, with Saint Denis being on a real tear of late, with four straight finishes of tough opponents. Saint Denis may be the better fighter overall, but I do think the toughness Pimblett showed against Gaethje will be the deciding factor. I don't trust Saint Denis' cardio to hold up if Pimblett can push the pace and absorb punishment. In a race to see who fatigues and cracks first, I think Pimblett has the advantage. This is a very good fight on paper and should be plenty exciting, but give me Pimblett at underdog prices."
Check out all the picks here: