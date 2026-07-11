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UFC 329 fight results: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway live updates, card, highlights

The 'Notorious' returns to the Octagon for the first time in five years on Saturday night in Las Vegas

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Conor McGregor is back. MMA's biggest superstar returns to the same venue he exited five years ago with a broken leg. McGregor headlines the UFC 329 fight card inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Welcoming him home is a man he's known for over a decade, Max Holloway. 

McGregor and Holloway first fought 13 years ago, before they were identified as future Hall of Famers. McGregor won their featherweight fight, but everything has changed in the decade-plus since. McGregor must overcome the five-year layoff, while Holloway competes at welterweight for the first time.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC 329 is stacked from top to bottom. The fans in Las Vegas are firmly behind Paddy Pimblett as he looks to bounce back against French juggernaut Benoit Saint Denis. Dynamic bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is back in action, plus former friends King Green and Terrance McKinney have issues to settle inside the Octagon. 

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 329 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 329 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Max Holloway -285 vs. Conor McGregor +230, welterweights
  • Benoit Saint Denis -148 vs. Paddy Pimblett +124, lightweights
  • Cory Sandhagen -130 vs. Mario Bautista +110, bantamweights
  • Lone'er Kavanagh -218 vs. Brandon Royval +180, flyweights
  • Terrance McKinney -130 vs. King Green +110, lightweights
  • Check out the complete fight card with updating prelim results
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What are the best bets for UFC 329 and Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway?

As with every big UFC event, we have broken down all five main card fights to identify the best bet for each. From Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway to King Green vs. Terrance McKinney, we've got you covered.

Let's take a look at why we're picking Paddy Pimblett to score an upset win over Benoit Saint Denis in the night's co-main event.

  • Brent Brookhouse: "Paddy Pimblett moneyline (+130) -- Saturday is a real "prove it" moment for Pimblett. He took a beating against Justin Gaethje to kick off the year, but that doesn't look as bad in retrospect. He's not getting a light touch for this fight, with Saint Denis being on a real tear of late, with four straight finishes of tough opponents. Saint Denis may be the better fighter overall, but I do think the toughness Pimblett showed against Gaethje will be the deciding factor. I don't trust Saint Denis' cardio to hold up if Pimblett can push the pace and absorb punishment. In a race to see who fatigues and cracks first, I think Pimblett has the advantage. This is a very good fight on paper and should be plenty exciting, but give me Pimblett at underdog prices."

Check out all the picks here:

UFC 329 predictions, odds, best bets: Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett among top picks to consider
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 329 predictions, odds, best bets: Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett among top picks to consider
 
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Ryan Gandra stops Zachary Reese in R1 of middleweight bout

After a feeling-out process in which both 185-pound fighters circled one another, Gandra found the mark in a big way with a left hook that dropped Reese hard. The Brazilian followed with immediate ground and pound to open a cut on the right cheek of Reese before referee Mike Beltran jumped in to stop the fight at 1:15 of the opening round. 

Gandra improved to 2-0 in the UFC and 9-1 overall while Reese suffered his second straight defeat. 

"I told people that I'm the problem of this division," Gandra said. "They put me in with a tough opponent. This is a very good team with a lot of hard work and I'm telling you, I'm going to be a problem for this division."

 
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Alessandro Costa submits Cody Durden in the second round to kick off UFC 329

Costa fought well in the first and only built on that momentum in the second frame. Costa busted up Durden on the feet, opened a cut over Durden's eye and then took the fight to the floor.

After some ground and pound, Costa advanced position, eventually taking Durden's back. From there, it was academic, as Costa worked to sink in a rear-naked choke. While Costa couldn't initially get his elbow under Durden's chin, he used a neck crank to lift the chin and slipped in the choke to secure the victory.

With the win, Costa is now riding a three-fight winning streak after alternating losses and wins in his first five trips to the Octagon.

 
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Who will win between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway at UFC 329?

The CBS Sports combat experts have spoken, and our choice for main event winner between mcGregor and Holloway is not unanimous.

Despite one of the staff picking McGregor, the majority side with Holloway to avenge his 2013 loss to McGregor and pick up a win in his first fight at welterweight. Check out veteran combat sports reporter Brian Campbell's main event pick.

Campbell: "Five years removed from his last fight and just days shy of his 38th birthday, McGregor has a lot of questions to answer in this return. That's not even taking into account the lingering worries about how the left leg that he broke in his 2021 trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier will respond. At 34, Holloway is still too close to his prime following wins in recent years over Dustin Poirier and current lightweight king Justin Gaethje. And the longer this fight goes as Holloway pushes the pace with his high-volume offense, the greater the odds of a McGregor cardio-based implosion."

Read the rest of our predictions for the main event, as well as the rest of the main card here:

UFC 329 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in Las Vegas
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 329 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in Las Vegas
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