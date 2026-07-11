UFC 329 fight results: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway live updates, card, highlights

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Conor McGregor is back. MMA's biggest superstar returns to the same venue he exited five years ago with a broken leg. McGregor headlines the UFC 329 fight card inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Welcoming him home is a man he's known for over a decade, Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway first fought 13 years ago, before they were identified as future Hall of Famers. McGregor won their featherweight fight, but everything has changed in the decade-plus since. McGregor must overcome the five-year layoff, while Holloway competes at welterweight for the first time.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC 329 is stacked from top to bottom. The fans in Las Vegas are firmly behind Paddy Pimblett as he looks to bounce back against French juggernaut Benoit Saint Denis. Dynamic bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is back in action, plus former friends King Green and Terrance McKinney have issues to settle inside the Octagon.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 329 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 329 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Holloway -285 vs. Conor McGregor +230, welterweights

Benoit Saint Denis -148 vs. Paddy Pimblett +124, lightweights

Cory Sandhagen -130 vs. Mario Bautista +110, bantamweights

Lone'er Kavanagh -218 vs. Brandon Royval +180, flyweights

Terrance McKinney -130 vs. King Green +110, lightweights

Check out the complete fight card with updating prelim results