UFC 329 results, highlights: King Green rallies for buzzer-beating KO of Terrance Kinney in grudge match

LAS VEGAS -- King Green taught Terrance McKinney an important lesson on the main card opener at UFC 329: don't fight your friends. Green unleashed his resentment for McKinney on Saturday, scoring a thrilling first-round finish.

Green and McKinney were friends before their fight was booked. Green soured on the relationship after McKinney, according to Green, repeatedly agreed to fight him. McKinney insisted it wasn't personal, stating that a Conor McGregor undercard was too alluring to turn down. Green promised to put a hurting on McKinney, and that's exactly what he did.

McKinney, the younger and more powerful fighter, immediately went after the 55-fight veteran. McKinney was arguably on the verge of a 10-8 round after hurting Green, controlling his back on the ground and nearly scoring a TKO. However, McKinney's reputation as a short-distance fighter plagued him. Green scrambled to his feet and McKinney was noticeably exhausted.

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Green further chipped at his junior's gas tank with body kicks. Next, he punctuated a flurry of punches with a left body hook that crumpled McKinney. McKinney covered up without intelligently defending himself, spurring the referee to intervene with one second left in the round.

Post-fight, Green doubled down on what sparked a rift between him and McKinney. Green said that he wanted to see every Black fighter on the roster match his success. That means they shouldn't fight. And, if they do, be warned. Green also called for a return in September, at a rumored Los Angeles card that has yet to be announced.

Nearly two decades into his career, Green is hotter than ever after winning four consecutive fights, three by stoppage, at the age of 38.