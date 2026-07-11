UFC 329 odds, props, predictions, fight card: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 picks, bets by proven MMA insider

For the first time in five years, Connor McGregor will step back into the Octagon when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Paramount+. Saturday's event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will see the main card start at 9 p.m. ET, as these two welterweights square off for the second time. McGregor defeated Holloway via decision back in 2013, setting the stage for UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2. Despite making his welterweight debut, Holloway is the -278 favorite per the UFC 329 odds, with McGregor priced at +225.

The main card features four other bouts, with Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis the co-main event. The No. 5 lightweight, Saint Denis is the -135 favorite to target in UFC bets, with No. 9 Pimblett at +114. On the preliminary card, Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling and two-time NCAA champion, will make his UFC debut and is a -1450 favorite over Elisha Ellison. Before locking in any UFC 329 picks, make sure you see the UFC 329 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

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Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps could be way up.

Now, Vithlani has studied UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2

McGregor, 37, sports a 22-6 record with 19 knockouts as he looks for his first victory since January 2020. While he's giving up two inches in height to his opponent, McGregor owns a five-inch reach advantage. The Irishman lost his last two bouts, both to Dustin Poirier and both coming via knockout. However, McGregor did defeat Holloway in their first meeting in August 2013. That was just McGregor's second UFC fight and came at featherweight (145 pounds), while Saturday's bout will be at welterweight (170 pounds).

A former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion, McGregor is the first fighter in the promotion's history to hold two belts simultaneously. He holds the record for the fastest finish in a championship bout, knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds in 2015. He is also one of three UFC fighters to hold knockout victories in three different weight classes but will have to shake off rust come Saturday. McGregor has just one UFC victory since November 2016, going 1-3 over that stretch. Check out SportsLine to see Vithlani's picks and analysis.

Holloway, 34, has youth on his side in addition to both a two-inch height advantage and a two-inch leg reach advantage. He enters Saturday with a 27-9 record, with 12 wins via knockout, 13 by way of decision and two from submission. He's alternated wins and defeats over his last four trips inside the Octagon, with his most recent bout being a decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March, losing the symbolic "BMF" title in the process.

Holloway held the UFC Featherweight Championship for nearly three years from 2016-19 and holds the records for both most knockouts (four) and finishes (four) in the division's history. His 13 straight victories from 2014-18 gives him the record for the longest win streak in the featherweight division, and he's a seven-time honoree of UFC Fight of the Night. Holloway owns an 11-3 record in UFC main event matches, but Saturday will be the first time he competes at welterweight. You can only see UFC 329 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 329 predictions

One of of Vithlani's UFC 329 picks: He's backing Damian Pinas (-258) over Cesar Almeida (+210) in a middleweight matchup on the early preliminary card. Pinas has a commanding 5.5-inch reach advantage over Almeida, with the former also riding a five-bout win streak, all via knockout. Almeida lost his last fight and has yet to display a diverse arsenal as he's never recorded a submission victory.

"Almeida is still just 7-2 in his MMA career and is fairly one-dimensional in his game. His striking skill is sharp, but he can struggle when forced to defend grappling," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Almeida's durability is also questionable at 38 years old, and that's concerning against an explosive puncher like Pinas. The 9-1 Pinas has won all of his fights inside the distance and won his UFC debut with a thunderous jab-cross combination. Pinas has a 14-year youth advantage and should use his athleticism and raw power to overwhelm Almeida." See who else to back here.

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How to make UFC 329 picks

Vithlani has strong picks for McGregor vs. Holloway 2 and other bouts on the UFC 329 card. He's also backing an underdog on the main card to prevail who has "championship-level experience and slick grappling!" He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

UFC 329 fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Conor McGregor (+225) vs. Max Holloway (-278)

Benoit Saint-Denis (-135) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+114)

Cory Sandhagen (-142) vs. Mario Bautista (+120)

Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (-218)

King Green (-112) vs. Terrance McKinney (-108)