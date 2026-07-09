UFC 329 press conference start time: Watch live stream online for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

UFC 329 is fast approaching, but before the fighters walk to the Octagon, they will take part in a final pre-event press conference on Thursday night. The fighters, including headliners Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, will trade final verbal barbs before weighing in on Friday and fighting on Saturday.

UFC 329 is the headline attraction for UFC's annual "International Fight Week," which historically features massive headline fights. UFC is delivering on that history with the bout between two of the promotion's biggest stars in Holloway and McGregor. McGregor will be fighting for the first time since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy in 2021, while Holloway is looking to rebound from losing the symbolic "BMF" title to Charles Oliveira in his last outing. This bout also takes place at welterweight, McGregor's third fight at the weight and Holloway's debut at 170 pounds.

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The two previously fought in 2013, with McGregor taking a clear decision victory before both men went on to become icons and legends of the sport.

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor -- career in focus

Also participating in the press conference is the co-main event. Paddy Pimblett and his typically rowdy fans will bring the energy for their guy ahead of his showdown with Benoit Saint Denis.

A McGregor press conference is always an occasion, with the Irishman never hesitating to drop a quote, many of which have become longstanding MMA memes, so you won't want to miss this one.

Where to watch the UFC 329 press conference

Date: July 9

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month), UFC Fight Pass and YouTube)