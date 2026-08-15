UFC 330 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry: Fight card, date, odds, latest news and more for Philadelphia

It's time for fight night in Philly. More than seven years since UFC last touched down in the City of Brotherly Love, the promotion is back in town on Saturday with a pair of title fights atop the marquee for UFC 330.

Islam Makhachev looks to defend his welterweight title in the main event against Ian Machado Garry, while Mackenzie Dern will make the first defense of her women's strawweight championship when she faces Gillian Robertson in the co-main event.

Makhachev, the pupil of former lightweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, has built one of the best resumes of the modern era. A win on Saturday not only marks the first defense of his second divisional title, but it would break the record for most consecutive UFC victories held by Anderson Silva at 16. The native of Dagestan has been a wrecking ball to the elite of the sport, taking out Alexander Volkanovski twice as well as Charles Oliveira. He earned the welterweight crown with a dominant showing against Jack Della Maddalena.

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Garry burst onto the UFC scene in November 2021, winning eight consecutive fights to run his career record to 15-0. Garry then suffered the first loss of his professional career when he dropped a December 2024 decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov. Garry has since rebounded with a pair of wins to receive a shot at the belt.

In the women's strawweight title fight, Dern looks to silence some doubters about her ability. After a rough stretch from 2021 to 2024 that saw Dern post a 2-4 mark, the BJJ specialist has strung together three straight wins, including a strong showing against Virna Jandiroba last October to claim the title. At the same time, Robertson may have put together a more impressive run with a 7-2 run dating back to 2022. Robertson is coming off a huge win over Amanda Lemos in March to earn this title opportunity.

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Elsewhere on Saturday night, Jalin Turner is back in an important lightweight bout against Kaue Fernandes. Turner, 31, ran into a rough patch beginning in 2023 when it looked like he had turned the corner to become a contender. Consecutive losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker stalled his rise. He bounced back with a TKO of King Green to closes the year, but then suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to Renato Moicano and Ignacio Bahamondes in 2024 and 2025. Turner bounced back once more last December with a TKO of Edson Barboza, but he needs another stellar performance like that on Saturday to establish himself in the rankings at 155 pounds.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 330 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 330 fight card, odds

(Odds via DraftKings as of Aug. 14)

Where to watch UFC 330

Date: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 330 countdown

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