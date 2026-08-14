UFC 330 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry: Fight card, date, odds, latest news and more for Philadelphia

Two UFC championships are on the line at UFC 330. The action goes down this Saturday from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and streams live on Paramount+.

In the UFC 330 main event, Ian Machado Garry looks to capture gold for the first time in his career when he faces welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is building a resume that may stand with the best to ever compete in the famed UFC Octagon by the time he decides to hang up his gloves. Having previously held the lightweight championship and recording four successful title defenses, Makhachev moved to welterweight, where he took a five-round decision over Jack Della Maddalena last November to capture 170-pound gold.

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Garry burst onto the UFC scene in November 2021, winning eight consecutive fights to run his career record to 15-0. Garry then suffered the first loss of his professional career when he dropped a December 2024 decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Garry has since rebounded with a pair of wins to receive a shot at the belt.

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern will make the first defense of her women's strawweight championship when she faces Gillian Robertson.

Since a rocky 2-3 run, Dern has picked up three wins, most recently beating Virna Jandiroba in October 2025 to win the vacant belt. In Robertson, Dern faces a woman riding her own five-fight winning streak and a real threat to winning the belt.

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The undercard sees veteran Jalin Turner look to build off a first-round TKO last time out when he takes on rising prospect Kaue Fernandes at lightweight. Plus, middleweights collide when Mansur Abdul-Malik takes on Dustin Stoltzfus. And fireworks are expected in the main card opener when Esteban Ribovics battles veteran Edson Barboza.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 330 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 330 fight card, odds

Where to watch UFC 330

Date: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 330 countdown

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