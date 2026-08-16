UFC 330 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry: Results, winners, highlights from fight card

A longstanding record in the UFC has fallen. Islam Makhachev now owns the mark for longest winning streak in UFC history after dispatching of Ian Garry in the main event of UFC 330 on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Makhachev nearly finished Garry in Round 2 with a vicious head kick off a separation from a clinch. After that, he utilized his grappling and wrestling game to take control over the final three rounds and earn the win on all three judges' scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. With the win, Makhachev passed Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history at 17. The lone blemish on his resume was a flash knockout in his UFC debut to Adriano Martins, but now that is clearly just a blip on the radar.

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern also handled her business in defeating Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision. The win marked Dern's first defense of the 115-pound title she won last year. Dern overwhelmed Robertson early with her grappling and made it nearly impossible for Robertson to string together any kind of momentum.

CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 331 in Los Angeles.

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