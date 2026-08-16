UFC 330 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry: Results, winners, highlights from fight card

A longstanding record in the UFC has fallen. Islam Makhachev now owns the mark for longest winning streak in UFC history after dispatching of Ian Garry in the main event of UFC 330 on Saturday night in Philadelphia.
Makhachev nearly finished Garry in Round 2 with a vicious head kick off a separation from a clinch. After that, he utilized his grappling and wrestling game to take control over the final three rounds and earn the win on all three judges' scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. With the win, Makhachev passed Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history at 17. The lone blemish on his resume was a flash knockout in his UFC debut to Adriano Martins, but now that is clearly just a blip on the radar.
In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern also handled her business in defeating Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision. The win marked Dern's first defense of the 115-pound title she won last year. Dern overwhelmed Robertson early with her grappling and made it nearly impossible for Robertson to string together any kind of momentum.
CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 331 in Los Angeles.
UFC 330 fight card, results
- Islam Makhachev (c) def. Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Mackenzie Dern (c) def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Jalin Turner def. Kauê Fernandes via first-round TKO (punches)
- Dustin Stoltzfus def. Mansur Abdul-Malik via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Esteban Ribovics def Edson Barboza via second-round TKO (punches)
- Chidi Njokuani def. Joel Alvarez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Charles Johnson def. Eduardo Chapolin via second-round submission (Scottish twister)
- Donte Johnson def. Eric McConico via first-round knockout (punch)
- Tresean Gore def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Lucas Fernando def. Rafael Tobias via third-round TKO (punches)
- Neil Magny def. Ramiz Brahimaj via second-round TKO (punches)
- Jeremiah Wells def. Myktybek Orolbai via third-round submission (guillotine choke)
UFC 330 countdown
- Staff predictions and expert picks for each main card bout on Saturday
- Wise: All fighters on weight for Saturday's action
- Campbell: Expect fireworks in co-main event between Dern, Robertson
- Brookhouse: Best bets to consider on each main card bout
- Campbell: Garry dripping with confidence ahead of first world title fight
- Campbell: Makhachev closing in on G.O.A.T. conversation as he approaches record
- Brookhouse: Comparing Islam Makhachev's career to his legendary coach Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Mahjouri: Top undercard bouts to watch this weekend
- Campbell: Five storylines to follow in Philadelphia