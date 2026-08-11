UFC 330 fight card: Three must-see bouts on Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry undercard

All eyes are on Islam Makhachev at UFC 330. Makhachev, already a two-division champion with record-breaking lightweight title defenses, will achieve the longest winning streak in UFC history with a win over Ian Machado Garry. With such an elite fighter in the marquee, it's easy to overlook what else Saturday's card offers.

The UFC 330 preliminary card is a treasure trove relative to most of the main card. There are little nuggets buried throughout the prelims that arguably deserve a spot on the main lineup. It starts at the very bottom of the card with fringe contender Myktybek Orolbai and continues all the way to the featured prelim bout between Chidi Njokuani and Joel Alvarez.

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Ahead of UFC 330 Philadelphia, topped by two title showcases, take a look at three undercard fights worthy of your attention.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez

The featured preliminary bout, the final fight before the main card, is traditionally an advertisement. It's the fight made to sell network viewers on a pay-per-view purchase. These days, you can catch every fight, top to bottom, on Paramount+, but the spirit of the featured prelim fight is alive. Njokuani and Alvarez are dangerous men. They have nearly 40 finishes between them, with Njokuani almost exclusively knocking people out and Alvarez submitting most of his opponents. Alvarez has serious potential. His recent loss to former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov says more about Amosov's ceiling than it does Alvarez's limitations. He'll need an impressive showcase against Njokuani, who steps in on short notice for Geoff Neal.

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Jalin Turner vs. Kaue Fernandes

Will Turner reignite the dying embers of his career? That's the intrigue around Saturday's fight. "The Tarantula" was once tabbed as a lightweight division player. However, split decision losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker sparked a 1-4 stretch that sent Turner to the retirement home. He reneged on that decision more than a year later, drilling Edson Barboza in one round. Beating Barboza isn't the accomplishment it once was, but it's a promising start for Turner's comeback. After stopping a respected veteran, Turner now eyes the future. Fernandes has promise. He spoiled former Cage Warriors champion Harry Hardwick's UFC debut with nasty calf kicks that rendered him immobile within a round. Another knockout win could really propel him forward in MMA's marquee division.

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Don't be fooled by Orolbai's position on the card. This guy is the real deal. Orolbai kicks off UFC 330 with an equally game Wells. Orolbai is hovering just outside the welterweight top 15 after consecutive wins over former RIZIN champion Tofiq Musayev, Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis. He's a finishing machine who once stopped Uros Medic with a neck crank. Wells is no stranger to a finish either. His UFC career started emphatically with three consecutive finishes, knocking out veterans Warlley Alves and Court McGee. He returned to form with a win over Themba Gorimbo after recent roadblocks. If Orolbai, the biggest favorite on the card, produces the finish he's expected to, the welterweight top 15 might be concerned.