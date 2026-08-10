UFC 330 fight card -- Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry: Five biggest storylines to follow in Philadelphia

For the first time since 2019, the UFC's Octagon will take center stage in the "City of Brotherly Love" on Saturday when UFC 330 lands at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev (28-1) will headline the event as he sets to make his first welterweight title defense against Ian Machado Garry (17-1). In the co-feature, Mackenzie Dern will defend her women's strawweight title against decorated submission ace Gillian Robertson (17-8).

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As we draw closer to fight night, let's take a look at the biggest storylines entering UFC 330.

1. Islam Makhachev takes his swing at UFC's most vaunted record

With an incredible 28-1 career record and world titles in two different UFC weight divisions, Makhachev should already be under consideration for recognition among the top 10 fighters to ever step foot inside the Octagon. But should he defeat Garry on Saturday in his first title defense at 170 pounds, Makhachev will pass Anderson Silva for sole possession of the UFC record for consecutive victories at 17. It's a hallowed record that speaks to a fighter's consistency, ability to win close fights and sustained greatness. And outside of a flash first-round knockout loss to Adriano Martins in his second UFC bout in 2015, Makhachev has been just about perfect. Silva completed his record of 16 straight UFC wins in 2012 with a first-round TKO win over Stephan Bonnar at light heavyweight. The closest anyone has come to breaking it since was former welterweight king Kamaru Usman who, after winning his first 15 UFC bouts, suffered a 2022 upset loss to Leon Edwards via fifth-round knockout (while up handily on the scorecards) in their UFC 278 rematch. Makhachev, a protege of retired and undefeated former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is a machine and, at 34, still has time to put the record out of reach.

2. Ian Machado Garry might be Makhachev's toughest title test to date

For as polarizing as the 28-year-old Garry, a native of Ireland, can be to the MMA fanbase for his opinions and lifestyle, it's hard to deny the physical and technical challenges he brings to the table in this matchup. It's an opinion shared by many MMA pundits and members of Makhachev's extended team. Garry, whose lone career defeat came in a competitive 2024 loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov, immediately bounced back with consecutive decision wins over feared knockout artist Carlos Prates and former champion Belal Muhammad. Even though Makhachev has already beaten more prominent names from a historical standpoint during his run at lightweight -- including Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski (twice) and Dustin Poirier -- Garry is much bigger, longer and more defensively sound than most of Makhachev's foes. Garry will wield advantages of five inches in height and four inches in reach against the champion. And not only is Garry hard to hit clean and difficult to take down and control, he has supreme self confidence and a strong fight IQ. While few are outright picking an upset win for the nearly 3-to-1 underdog in Garry, most expect the fight to be competitive and difficult for the champion and a true test of his welterweight capabilities.

3. Women's MMA gets a much-needed shot in the arm with UFC strawweight title bout

A rampant run of injuries to open 2026 has made for an uneventful first half of the year for the trio of UFC women's divisions. Outside of former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso's thrilling (and violent) first-round knockout win over Maycee Barber in March and the recent rise of strawweight contender Fatima Kline, there hasn't been a whole lot to talk about on the women's side. A bantamweight title superfight between champion Kayla Harrison and women's G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes, which was originally set for Jan. 24 at UFC 324, was postponed due to Harrison needing neck surgery and still hasn't been rescheduled. And lingering injuries to two-time flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko has kept her out of action since November of last year. The good news for this weekend is that Dern-Robertson is expected to be a competitive fight between submission experts in a division that feels wide open at the moment.

4. The true prime of Mackenzie Dern's career (and star potential) begins now

Even before making her 2018 UFC debut, Dern was forced to shoulder the pressure of being the next big thing in women's MMA and a possible successor to former champion Ronda Rousey from the standpoint of submission skills and marketability. It took a little time to get there, of course, including a stretch between 2021 and 2024, where Dern lost four of six fights. But at 33, the American-born daughter of Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Wellington "Megaton" Dias finally fulfilled her potential by capturing the UFC's vacant 115-pound title last October in a five-round decision win over Virna Jandiroba. Now, the question becomes whether Dern can capitalize upon her opportunity by building a title reign and becoming a true star. A longtime fan favorite, Dern benefitted from the timing of not having to go through Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jędrzejczyk or Zhang Weili to win the title. And now is her time to prove she belongs as champion when she puts her three-fight win streak and 11-5 record inside the Octagon on the line against Robertson. With the division going through some real turnover at the top (and Zhang's future uncertain after she moved up to flyweight and lost a title bout against Shevchenko last November), Dern has a real shot at making strawweight her own.

5. Title challenger Gillian Robertson's story is one of perseverance

Robertson, a 31-year-old native of Canada, made her UFC debut in 2017 after an appearance on season 26 of "The Ultimate Fighter." But just five years into her UFC run, Robertson held a record of just 7-5 in the Octagon and was looked at as anything but a title threat. Somewhere along the way, her skills leveled up and both her focus and confidence increased with experience. And ever since a 2022 decision loss to JJ Aldrich, Robertson has gone 7-1 with four wins by stoppage and she brings a five-fight win streak into Saturday's co-main event. In 2023, Robertson also set a UFC record for the most submission wins by a female fighter with seven. A victory against Dern would also make her the third Canadian-born champion in UFC history after Carlos Newton and Georges St-Pierre.