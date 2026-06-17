UFC 330 fight card: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry, Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson to headline

UFC 330 has landed a pair of championship bouts. On Wednesday, UFC announced that Islam Makhachev would defend his welterweight championship against Ian Machado Garry in the main event, while Mackenzie Dern would put the women's strawweight title on the line against Gillian Robertson in the co-main event.

Makhachev sits atop the UFC's official pound-for-pound rankings and is riding a 16-fight winning streak. After a shocking knockout loss to Adriano Martins in Makhachev's second UFC bout, Makhachev began ripping through the competition. At UFC 280, Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight championship.

Makhachev twice defeated fellow elite pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski in title defenses, also retaining the belt with submission wins over Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. Makhachev then vacated the lightweight title to move up to welterweight, where he defeated Jack Della Maddalena in his most recent outing to claim 170-pound gold.

Garry rattled off eight consecutive victories to start his UFC career before a tough decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Garry rebounded with very solid wins over Carlos Prates and former champ Belal Muhammad to earn his spot as a title challenger.

Dern brought elite jiu-jitsu skills to the Octagon and went 6-1 to start her UFC career. A dicey stretch followed that saw Dern go 2-4 over six fights, seemingly eliminating her from consideration as a future champion.

Instead, Dern rattled off three wins, the most recent over Virna Jandiroba to capture the vacant strawweight title.

Robertson has gone through some similarly rough stretches in her career, but like Dern, has put together a good run of late, winning five in a row, with the most recent victory coming against Amanda Lemos.

UFC 330 takes place on Aug. 15 from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The event will stream live on Paramount+.