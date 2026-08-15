UFC 330 fight results: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry live updates, card, highlights from Philadelphia

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Islam Makhachev looks to continue building his legend on Saturday night. Makhachev will make the first defense of his welterweight championship when he faces Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330. The event takes place from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Makhachev defeated Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight championship. That fight was Makhachev's first since he vacated the lightweight championship to move up in weight. Garry enters the fight having lost just one time in the famed UFC Octagon.

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The main event will also see a championship on the line as Mackenzie Dern will defend her women's strawweight title against Gillian Robertson. Dern is making the first defense of the title against Robertson, who brings a five-fight winning streak into the Octagon.

The rest of the card features some familiar names and intriguing matchups across several divisions.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 330 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 330 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Islam Makhachev (c) -360 vs. Ian Machado Garry +285, welterweight title

Mackenzie Dern (c) -218 vs. Gillian Robertson +180, women's strawweight title

Jalin Turner -148 vs. Kauê Fernandes +124, lightweights

Mansur Abdul-Malik -675 vs. Dustin Stoltzfus +470, middleweights

Esteban Ribovics -675 vs. Edson Barboza +470, lightweights

Check out the complete fight card with updating prelim results