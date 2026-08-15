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UFC 330 fight results: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry live updates, card, highlights from Philadelphia

The welterweight and women's strawweight titles are on the line on Saturday night

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Islam Makhachev looks to continue building his legend on Saturday night. Makhachev will make the first defense of his welterweight championship when he faces Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330. The event takes place from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Makhachev defeated Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight championship. That fight was Makhachev's first since he vacated the lightweight championship to move up in weight. Garry enters the fight having lost just one time in the famed UFC Octagon.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 330 for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The main event will also see a championship on the line as Mackenzie Dern will defend her women's strawweight title against Gillian Robertson. Dern is making the first defense of the title against Robertson, who brings a five-fight winning streak into the Octagon.

The rest of the card features some familiar names and intriguing matchups across several divisions.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 330 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 330 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Islam Makhachev (c) -360 vs. Ian Machado Garry +285, welterweight title
  • Mackenzie Dern (c) -218 vs. Gillian Robertson +180, women's strawweight title
  • Jalin Turner -148 vs. Kauê Fernandes +124, lightweights
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik -675 vs. Dustin Stoltzfus +470, middleweights
  • Esteban Ribovics -675 vs. Edson Barboza +470, lightweights
  • Check out the complete fight card with updating prelim results
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Up next: Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore, middleweights

Luque returned to middleweight in his most recent fight, picking up a win over Kelvin Gastelum. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid that capped off a stretch of 2-5 dating back to the start of 2022.

Since appearing on "The Ultimate Fighter," Gore has gone 3-4 in the Octagon. Like Luque, Gore just snapped a two-fight skid with a win. Gore is a slight favorite at -118 as the fighters prepare to make the walk to the Octagon.

 
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Lucas Fernando shows razor-sharp striking in UFC debut

Fernando wanted to make a statement in his first official UFC fight and did just that, dissecting Rafael Tobias en route to a third-round TKO victory. A former middleweight, Fernando looked quick on the feet but delivered strikes to the head, body and legs with power. Tobias never got his own offense flowing, in large part because Fernando was able to crack him with almost anything he wanted whenever Tobias attempted to up the pressure.

The punishment finally caught up to Tobias in the third round as Fernando dropped him and finished the fight with a series of strikes.

 
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Up next: Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando, light heavyweights

Fernando, a -298 favorite, has the legendary Pedro "The Rock" Rizzo in his corner. Fernando is entering the Octagon for his debut riding a four-fight winning streak. The former middleweight looks to have filled out well at light heavyweight and says that is his division moving forward.

Tobias lost his own UFC debut, dropping a decision to Diyar Nurgozhay in March. He is a +240 underdog as he makes the walk.

 
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Neil Magny gets it done against Ramiz Brahimaj

Neil Magny used veteran savvy and technique to survive some early pressure from Ramiz Brahimaj in their UFC 330 prelim fight. Brahimaj tried to impose his will in the opening round, but found himself tiring by the end of the frame. Magny managed to grab top position in a scramble in the second round and Brahimaj looked unable to muster the energy to get himself out of a bad spot. Magny kept the punches flowing until he forced the stoppage at 3:20 of Round 2, getting back in the win column after dropping his previous bout.

 
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Jeremiah Wells kicks off UFC 330 with huge upset

Wells entered his early prelim fight with Myktybek Orolbai as an underdog of roughly +750. While Orolbai did well to implement his game in the first two rounds, Wells continued firing away with big strikes when he had space on the feet. Early in Round 3, Wells landed a right hand that had Orolbai hurt. Orolbai attempted to revert to his wrestling, but was careless with his neck as he shot for a single-leg takedown, allowing Wells to lock in a power guillotine and quickly put Orolbai to sleep.

Wells was +2800 to win by submission pre-fight, but pulled off the stunning upset to get things going in exciting fashion.
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