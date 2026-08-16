UFC 330 fight fallout: Best options for Islam Makhachev, Ian Garry, Mackenzie Dern and more after Saturday

UFC 330's defending champions have tough roads ahead. Islam Makhachev is still the welterweight champion, but Ian Machado Garry made him look vulnerable enough to invigorate hungry contenders. Mackenzie Dern kept her strawweight title, but did little to quiet questions about her place atop the division.

Makhachev pulled through with his title after a difficult fight with Garry. The Irishman's defense and kicks gave one of MMA's most dominant champions fits, and suddenly the next generation of welterweight contenders look more dangerous. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales were both shown Octagon-side for a reason.

Dern's future is less complicated. Her first title defense showed real improvements, particularly on the feet. However, Gillian Robertson's late success took the shine off what started as a strong performance. Zhang Weili remains the measuring stick at strawweight, and until Dern gets the chance to face her, some will doubt Dern's claim to the throne.

UFC 330 results, takeaways: Islam Makhachev makes history, but more danger is lurking Brian Campbell

In the aftermath of UFC 330, let's take a look at the best fights to make for Saturday's main and co-main event athletes.

Welterweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates: Makhachev barely held onto his welterweight title. Garry's defense might be the best in the division, but their fight raises compelling questions about how Makhachev will handle welterweights with more consequential power. Prates and Morales were both shown on the broadcast after the fight. There's good reason for it. They're neck-and-neck in the rankings. But one man deserves the title shot more, and it's not the one who weighed in as Saturday's backup. Prates' resume is simply more impressive. He brutally knocked out former champions Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards, handing Edwards his first KO loss. Morales' best wins are Sean Brady (No. 6) and a retired Gilbert Burns. It's a no-brainer that Prates should fight for the title next.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Morales: Garry has a knack for giving elite fighters tough fights. He probably elevated his stock in defeat, further complicating his direction. The most sensible option would be the winner of Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim, which headlines a UFC Fight Night in November. If Prates gets the next title shot, Morales will be left waiting for a long time. The best way to solve that problem is pairing Garry and Morales. They could put it as the co-main event for Makhachev vs. Prates, allowing Morales to step up if something goes awry.

Women's strawweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Zhang Weili: Dern's performance demanded respect, at least at first. Her striking looked vastly improved, and she dominated an overconfident Robertson on the ground. She dominated the first two rounds, but lacked a finish to really put a stamp on it. Dern's performance barely inspired hope that she's more than a paper champion. Her reign won't feel real until she fights Zhang, the former champion who vacated the title to challenge for the flyweight crown. No one knows why Zhang is absent, but that's the only fight to make. If she's unavailable, Tatiana Suarez presents a compelling stylistic clash for the reigning champion.

Gillian Robertson vs. Alexia Thaniara: Robertson's mouth wrote a check that her skills couldn't cash. She barely registered offense until she stole a meaningless fifth round. It wasn't a performance that warrants opportunities in the top five. Thainara beat former title challenger Amanda Lemos last week. She has a vibrant personality and a slick submission game. The division needs new blood.