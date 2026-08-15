UFC 330 on Paramount+: Where to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry, plus everything you need to know

Two titles will be on the line on Saturday when UFC 330 comes to Philadelphia. In the night's main event, Islam Makhachev will make the first defense of his welterweight championship when he faces Ian Machado Garry.

After conquering the lightweight division and making several defenses of the 155-pound championship, Makhachev jumped to the welterweight division, where he immediately won the championship with a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena.

Makhachev sits atop the UFC pound-for-pound rankings and is building a legacy that could rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's by the time Makhachev decides to hang up his gloves.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC 330 LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern will put the women's strawweight championship on the line against Gillian Robertson. Dern won the vacant championship by defeating Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321. That win ran Dern's current winning streak to three.

Robertson has earned her shot at the belt by winning five fights in a row and now has her first opportunity to grab championship gold. Both fighters have promised the fight will have plenty of fireworks to get fans fired up.

Other familiar faces litter the card, which should provide plenty of action in front of some of the wildest sports fans in the world.

UFC 330 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry in Philadelphia Brent Brookhouse

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Philadelphia.

How to watch UFC 330 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15 | Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia

Start times: Early prelims at 5:30 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

Watch live starting at 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC 330 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 330 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through October 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.