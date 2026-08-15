UFC 330 results: Jeremiah Wells springs massive upset with late submission of Myktybek Orolbai

You cannot script a story better than Jeremiah Wells. His role at UFC 330 was that of a sacrificial lamb. Myktybek Orolbai, the biggest favorite on Saturday's card, looked destined to execute the expected narrative. With the clock ticking away, Wells sprung a trap that left Orolbai limp on the mat.

Orolbai was a 10-to-one favorite heading into UFC 330's opener. It didn't even seem that the Philadelphia crowd, aside from UFC welterweight Sean Brady, believed in their hometown fighter as the Kyrgyzstan contingent traveled well and made tons of noise. By the end of the fight, Wells (+750) had rallied the support of his fellow Philadelphians.

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Wells alerted everyone to the possibility of an upset out of the gate. He rocked Orolbai several times in the first few minutes of their fight, before succumbing to the Kyrgyz's superior grappling. Orolbai's dominance continued into the second round. Round 3 connected the dots between the key takeaways from the first two rounds: Wells' knockout power and Orolbai's grappling.

Wells stunned Orolbai with a combination, as he had in the opening moments of their bout. Orolbai, dizzy and confident, sprang for the takedowns that had served him so far. Wells capitalized with a power guillotine that rendered Orolbai unconscious.

"I catch everyone with that. Even Joe Pyfer," Wells told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview. "That's my signature move."

Wells, 39, took his gloves off after springing what might be 2026's biggest upset. Unless the UFC sees a top-15 opponent in his future, Wells sees no better opportunity to retire than to do so victoriously in his hometown. He reflected on working in this very arena years ago, telling UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby that one day he would fight for the promotion inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.