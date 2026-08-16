UFC 330 results, takeaways: Islam Makhachev makes history, but more danger is lurking

PHILADELPHIA -- In a night filled with surprising upsets up and down the card, Islam Makhachev was narrowly able to avoid one in the main event as he held off the defensive-minded Ian Machado Garry to retain his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 330.

The 34-year-old Makhachev (29-1) also etched his name even further into the history books by breaking Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17. Women's strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern (17-5) also looked strong in the co-headliner by dominating Gillian Robertson to make the first defense of her 115-pound title.

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from a fun night inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

1. Islam Makhachev made history despite being largely neutralized

What makes Makhachev's UFC record of 17 consecutive wins so special? It has been his ability to win by any means necessary across two divisions against opponents of all styles and, at the end of the day, that's what he did against Machado Garry (17-2). Despite the fact that his opponent was able to repeatedly get up from being taken down and despite Makhachev's face looking much more worse for the wear after 25 minutes than Machado Garry, it was the poise and patience of the champion to chip away and stick to the gameplan that allowed him to claim a unanimous decision on scores of 49-46 (twice) and 48-47. But Makhachev didn't win the majority of the rounds by much as Machado Garry stood right in front of him throughout and forced Makhachev into long stretches of passivity on the feet. Makhachev still recorded the bigger moments -- including a flush head kick in Round 2 that dropped Machado Garry and would've finished most fighters -- and made sure to get his hand raised without any controversy. Still, Machado Garry made him work harder than arguably any other opponent in this stretch.

2. Ian Machado Garry accomplished a lot at UFC 330 but didn't dare to win

Just like his 2024 loss to unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, in which Machado Garry almost received a moral victory in defeat by showing so many strong intangibles, the 28-year-old native of Ireland raised his stock on Saturday. There's no other way to say it. One fight after stuffing every takedown attempt from former champion Belal Muhammad, Machado Garry stepped up his takedown defense in a major way by stubbornly making Makhachev work and avoiding any compromising positions from a submission standpoint. He also showed off his toughness by getting right back up after being dropped. But throughout five rounds of action in which he was standing directly in front of Makhachev, Machado Garry simply wasn't busy enough offensively to give himself an argument to steal a backdoor decision. Even UFC CEO and president Dana White provided constructive criticism at the postfight press conference when he said Machado Garry lacks "even an ounce of killer instinct." Machado Garry's defense was so strong on this night that had he taken more chances instead of logging another moral victory in defeat, he might be wearing championship gold.

3. The welterweight division got their first look at a human Makhachev

Despite his pronounced wrestling advantage through 10 rounds as a 170-pound fighter, Makhachev has yet to prove that his offensive firepower in his new weight class will be enough to bother elite opponents. So, that sound you heard after the UFC 330 main event, that might've been the rest of the division letting out a minor sigh of relief after Machado Garry proved that Makhachev is human. Granted, there are few fighters in the sport as sound defensively as Machado Garry. But the challenger did provide some doubt that Makhachev will be able to have the same type of sustained dominant success he had at lightweight against more dangerous and larger foes. Both Carlos Prates and Michael Morales just became even more compelling potential opponents for Makhachev in the near future because of their size, length, power and explosiveness. That doesn't mean Makhachev's greatness wouldn't allow him to defeat either one. But it does mean the pound-for-pound king just looked a lot more beatable than he ever has before.

4. Mackenzie Dern looked like a true champion in first title defense

Normally, it's the bout in which a fighter becomes UFC champion for the first time that's considered their true breakthrough moment. But even though Dern deserved respect for outpointing Virna Jandiroba last October to claim the vacant women's strawweight title, the fight was still seen by many as a consolation prize, of sorts, following the brief divisional exit of two-time champion Weili Zhang. Dern's performance on Saturday gave off the exact opposite feeling. Dern looked poised, confident and much more technical in her approach against Robertson. More importantly, she looked like a true defending champion whose skillset continues to level up at the right time at age 33 as she firmly enters her prime. Dern's striking was fluid, accurate and powerful as she continually outclassed Robertson on the feet. Yet, the biggest advancement Dern made was to her wrestling as she utilized powerful double-leg takedowns in each of the first two rounds to take the fighting spirit out of her opponent while threatening with submission attempts. Dern would still be a betting underdog should the 35-year-old Zhang return to strawweight after proving unsuccessful last November in her attempt to claim the flyweight title. But the gap is closing and Dern has already established championship fundamentals like a strong chin and a fighting will that would be tough for any opponent to deal with.

5. Jalin Turner looks poised for an all-new run at the lightweight rankings

One year ago, the 31-year-old Turner was briefly retired following a stretch in which he lost four of five bouts. But a lot has changed since those days as Turner's time away appears to have rejuvenated him both mentally and physically. And nine months after he returned in December to stop Edson Barboza inside of one round, Turner did the same on Saturday when he jumped all over Kaue Fernandes en route to a 39-second knockout. Turner has the potential to make another run into the top 15 as the lightweight division and looks as dangerous and confident as ever.