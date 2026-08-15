UFC 330 start time: Where to watch, live stream Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry and the full fight card

Islam Makhachev is paving a path towards greatness. There are very few boxes the two-division champion hasn't checked off. Against Ian Machado Garry, a sneaky threat to his welterweight title, Makhachev aims to break through into the G.O.A.T. conversation at UFC 330.

Last year, Makhachev separated himself from his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. He achieved it by breaking the UFC lightweight title defense record and subsequently winning a second weight class title. He's not satisfied yet. On Saturday, Makhachev can break the record for the longest UFC undefeated streak, one he shares with Anderson Silva.

"If [Makhachev] wins on Saturday -- especially if he wins spectacularly -- you can't exclude him from the [Mount Rushmore] conversation," Javier Mendez, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov's longtime coach, told CBS Sports.

His opponent deserves enough respect to hold off on early celebrations. Garry is a cerebral fighter. His commitment to a game plan and sound defense has led to an impressive 17-1 record. With former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as a training partner, Garry has unique insight into what it's like fighting Makhachev.

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"I think it's a case of: how can he get close to me?" Garry told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "You can't grab something that you can't touch. You can't wrestle me if you can't catch me and hold me down. He has to get there in the first place."

UFC 330's main event isn't the only title fight on the card. UFC women's strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern makes her first title defense against Gillian Robertson. It's been nearly a decade since Canada has had a UFC champion. Numerous fighters adorned in red and white have come close, but none have joined Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Newton on the snow-capped mountaintop.

The action goes down from the venue in Philadelphia with early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 330 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15 | Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia

Start times: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims) | 5:30 p.m. (early prelims)

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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UFC 330 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Aug. 15)