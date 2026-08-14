UFC 330 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev, Ian Garry make weight for welterweight title showdown

PHILADELPHIA -- Saturday's action is official. The 24 fighters competing at UFC 330 hit the scales on Friday morning and each fighter made weight. Welterweight champion Islam Makhachev was first to the scales and checked in at championship weight of 170 pounds.

This marks just his second appearance at welterweight after winning the title against Jack Della Maddalena in November.

Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry also had no issues in hitting his number at 170 as well. Top welterweight contender Michael Morales weighed in as a backup fighter for the main event, hitting the mark at 170 pounds.

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In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern nailed her weight of 115 pounds for her strawweight title defense. After early issues making the 115-pound limit in her career, Dern has corrected her diet and made weight the last 14 times she has stepped on the scale. Robertson also hit the 115-pound limit to make the title fight oficial.

Check out the full card with weights for each fighter below.

UFC 330 weigh-in results