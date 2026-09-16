UFC's return to Los Angeles promises an action-packed adventure. The promotion has assembled knockout artists, gritty veterans and rising stars for UFC 331.

Saturday's main event embodies it. Young, brash action fighter Joshua Van defends the flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja, the battle-tested veteran whom he won the title from last year. Those Hollywood themes repeat through the card.

Arman Tsarukyan is UFC 331's resident A-lister, looking to assert himself as a box office attraction. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is the rising star, taking another step in his development under the tutelage of the legendary Jon Jones. Mauricio Ruffy and "The Korean Superboy" Dooho Choi are thrilling martial artists who rarely disappoint.

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As UFC returns to the City of Angels, take a look at three undercard fights you can't miss this weekend.

Alexandre Pantoja ready to remind fans of his talent in rematch with Joshua Van at UFC 331 Brian Campbell

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy

This is the people's main event. Tsarukyan is unequivocally the biggest star on the card, returning to the site of his career's most pivotal moment. Pulling out of his scheduled lightweight title fight at UFC 311 against Islam Makhachev sullied his reputation with the promotion and forced him to double down on growing his brand. The result is unusual. Tsarukyan is fighting further from the title than expected, but he's a much bigger star. It's never clear how close Tsarukyan actually is to another title shot, but the No. 2-ranked lightweight believes his championship aspirations are finished if he loses Saturday.

That's a huge risk against Ruffy (No. 7). The Brazilian KO machine reinvented himself under featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after Benoit Saint Denis dominated him with wrestling last year. Ruffy's coaches rave about his improved defensive grappling, but Tsarukyan is another beast entirely. If Ruffy can keep the fight standing, though, few lightweights have his thrilling knockout power. Beating Tsarukyan would immediately announce him as a serious title contender.

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf

This should be one-way traffic. The intrigue here is more about Steveson's approach than the bout's competitiveness. The Olympic gold medalist, training under Jon Jones, made a successful promotional debut at UFC 329. Now he makes a quick turnaround against U.S. Marine Sharaf. Steveson's UFC debut was largely contested on the feet. He got touched up a little, but mostly dominated an overmatched opponent without his world-class wrestling. That weapon is always in his back pocket. Against another opponent he's expected to beat, does Steveson reach for it? Or does he continue using these opportunities to flesh out his game?

Patricio Pitbull vs. Dooho Choi

Pitbull vs. Choi is a great example of UFC 331's synergy. Pitbull, the greatest champion in Bellator history, has experienced mixed results since finally arriving in the UFC. That's less an indictment of his accomplishments and more a consequence of timing. Pitbull arrived in the UFC too late. At 39, he's on borrowed time. Choi presents the danger that should bring out Pitbull's teeth. "The Korean Superboy" is a phenomenally exciting fighter whose 2016 scrap with Cub Swanson is among the best fights in UFC history. Three consecutive losses once threatened to derail Choi's career. Instead, he's unbeaten in four straight fights. A decade after his unforgettable fight with Swanson, Choi can crack the featherweight elite by taking Pitbull's No. 15 ranking.

Honorable mentions: Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain