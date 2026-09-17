Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja don't like each other. They come from different backgrounds, have different temperaments and fight for different purposes. Los Angeles hosts their summit as they settle unanswered questions at UFC 331.

Back in December, Van became the second-youngest UFC champion by upsetting Pantoja. The ending was decisive, but inconclusive. Van caught Pantoja's kick approximately 30 seconds into the fight and shoved Pantoja back. Pantoja fell to the mat, suffering an inadvertent arm injury. Van marches around confidently as champion, especially after an impressive title defense against Tatsuro Taira. Pantoja feels disrespected by the young king and forgotten by the masses. There's still a question about who truly is the best flyweight alive. It should be answered on Saturday.

UFC 331 has a high fun factor. Arman Tsarukyan is one of MMA's most popular names. He's taking a big gamble against knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy. Tsarukyan is convinced a title shot awaits him with a win this weekend, but he believes a loss will crush those ambitions forever.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 331 for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

"The Korean Superboy" Dooho Choi battles former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull; Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is in action; Iwo Baraniewski seeks another first-round knockout, and mo

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 331 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 331 fight card, odds

Where to watch UFC 331

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5:30 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

9 p.m. ET (Main card), 7 p.m. ET (Prelims), 5:30 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 331 countdown