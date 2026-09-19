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UFC 331 fight results: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja live updates, card, highlights from Los Angeles

The men's flyweight title is on the line on Saturday night in a bitter rematch

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LOS ANGELES -- Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja have a lot to prove. UFC flyweight champion Van wants to squash the notion that his title win was a fluke. Pantoja wants to remind everyone why he's one of the best flyweights in history. Only one will succeed at UFC 331.

Van and Pantoja meet in Los Angeles, nine months after their first flyweight title fight. Van won the title in a mere 26 seconds after Pantoja injured his arm. On Saturday, they set out to determine who truly is the best active flyweight on Earth. Van cleaned up that impression somewhat after an impressive first title defense against Tatsuro Taira. But until he beats Pantoja, the latter of whom competes for the first time since losing the title, there will be lingering doubts.

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In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan wants what he has long believed he's entitled to. It's hard to imagine a world where Tsarukyan, with fans firmly behind him, doesn't get a UFC lightweight title shot with another win. He's making a dangerous gamble to try and ensure that opportunity. Mauricio Ruffy might be the most dangerous striker he's fought. Plus, the highlight-reel knockout artist now has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his corner. 

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 331 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 331 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

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Up next: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Bruno Ferreira

This middleweight tilt wraps up the early prelims. Shahbazyan and Ferreira are coming off losses to ranked middleweights Brendan Allen and Gregory Rodrgigues, respectively. Shahbazyan looked better in defeat, taking Allen to a relatively competitive decision. They fight for relevancy, a change in fortune and, hopefully, another crack at the middleweight top 15 tonight.

 
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Casey O'Neil pulls off spectacular armbar submission

Talk about a momentum shift! After escaping a tight D'Arce choke, O'Neil pulled off one of the most memorable armbars in UFC history. O'Neil launched opponent Eduarda Moura sky-high by pushing off her hips. Moura went from being upright to airborne with her head pointing to the mat. O'Neil snatched the arm mid-air and locked in the armbar in Round 1.

 
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There's unusual bad blood in the main event

Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja are not prolific trash talkers. In fact, they're normally quite cordial with their opponents. However, an unusual conclusion to December's flyweight title fight has sparked a rematch with far more vitriol.

"He mad, he big mad. He mad that I got his belt," Van said at a press conference. "Look at him. It looks good on me."

"I think he needs to wash his mouth," Pantoja said. "I respect where I'm from, and in Brazil, you need to care about what you talk. If you don't, maybe you lose your teeth. I lost my belt; he's the champion of the world. But like a man, he did not beat me." 

Read Brian Campbell's full main event feature below.

UFC 331: Joshua Van, Alexandre Pantoja add an unusual touch of bad blood to rivalry in rematch
Brian Campbell
UFC 331: Joshua Van, Alexandre Pantoja add an unusual touch of bad blood to rivalry in rematch
 
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Can Arman Tsarukyan cement a shot at the lightweight championship?

Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw from a UFC 311 bout with then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Since then, it has been a battle for Tsarukyan to land another shot at the title.

On Saturday, Tsarukyan will face Mauricio Ruffy in a five-round co-main event. The belief is that a win for Tsarukyan will lead to a long-awaited shot at the belt.

Shakiel Mahjouri spoke to Tsarukyan about the stakes of his bout with Ruffy.

UFC 331: Arman Tsarukyan returns to the site of his squandered title shot in hopes of earning another
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC 331: Arman Tsarukyan returns to the site of his squandered title shot in hopes of earning another
 
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Up next: Casey O'Neil vs. Eduarda Moura

O'Neil is back to her winning ways. The Scottish fighter looks for another first-round knockout after her showcase performance in Seattle earlier this year. Moura had her two-fight win streak snapped by Wang Cong, who fights for the vacant women's flyweight title at UFC 332 next month.

 
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Joanderson Brito brings Thor's hammer down on Giga Chikadze

Brito has godly power in his fists. The Brazilian looked every bit the four-to-one favorite, and then some, in a swift victory over Chikadze. Brito got Chikadze to the ground and unloaded ferocious hammer fists. Brito landed strike after strike from inside the guard until Chikadze fell unconscious. The stoppage came less than two minutes into Round 1.

 
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Who gets the wins in UFC 331's biggest fights?

The CBS Sports UFC experts dug into the UFC 331 main card to pick the winners and losers. While the team was in agreement on how most of the fights would end, there was some disagreement on how the main event between flyweight champion Joshua Van and former champion Alexandre Pantoja would play out.

The team split 3-2 in favor of Van, but Pantoja regaining the title is a distinct possibility.

Go check out our UFC 331 expert predictions:

UFC 331 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja in Los Angeles
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 331 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja in Los Angeles
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