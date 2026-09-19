UFC 331 fight results: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja live updates, card, highlights from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja have a lot to prove. UFC flyweight champion Van wants to squash the notion that his title win was a fluke. Pantoja wants to remind everyone why he's one of the best flyweights in history. Only one will succeed at UFC 331.

Van and Pantoja meet in Los Angeles, nine months after their first flyweight title fight. Van won the title in a mere 26 seconds after Pantoja injured his arm. On Saturday, they set out to determine who truly is the best active flyweight on Earth. Van cleaned up that impression somewhat after an impressive first title defense against Tatsuro Taira. But until he beats Pantoja, the latter of whom competes for the first time since losing the title, there will be lingering doubts.

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In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan wants what he has long believed he's entitled to. It's hard to imagine a world where Tsarukyan, with fans firmly behind him, doesn't get a UFC lightweight title shot with another win. He's making a dangerous gamble to try and ensure that opportunity. Mauricio Ruffy might be the most dangerous striker he's fought. Plus, the highlight-reel knockout artist now has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his corner.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 331 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 331 fight card, results

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