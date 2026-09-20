LOS ANGELES -- UFC 331 is a strong contender for the year's best fight card. Los Angeles hosted an ensemble performance on Saturday, where everyone played their role. Most importantly, Arman Tsarukyan cemented himself as Justin Gaethje's biggest threat.

Tsarukyan, the division's No. 2-ranked fighter, entered UFC 331 more popular than he's ever been. After butting heads with UFC brass, Tsarukyan needed to make his case for a title shot undeniable. He did exactly that, knocking out renowned striker Mauricio Ruffy in Round 1. Anything other than gold would be an insult to a fighter who's done everything he could inside and outside of the Octagon.

Then there was the main event, an exciting five-round scrap between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja. The flyweight division is rarely treated to the dramatic feud spun by these rivals. Van delivered a star-cementing performance. Even better, there's an obvious title challenger awaiting him.

UFC 331 results, takeaways: Joshua Van emerges as a top talent; Arman Tsarukyan earns his title shot Brian Campbell

Roll the credits on an Oscar-worthy event in Los Angeles as we piece together a vision board for what's to come.

Flyweight

Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape: It was abundantly clear heading into UFC 331 that Kape should face the winner. Kape has obscene power for a flyweight, finishing his last four opponents. This is a mouth-watering fight between two of the division's best strikers. Van has finesse; Kape has one-shot power. It's a fight that could go either way, but cannot be boring. Van is about to lead a golden era for the often-overlooked flyweight division.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Asu Almabayev: If Pantoja were ever to beat Van, it had to be on Saturday. The champion will only improve exponentially as the veteran declines. Pantoja is the second-best flyweight ever; it'll take Van time to match that. I don't want Pantoja too close to the title picture. I think the division is ready to move on with him. Almabayev is a potential new player in the division, but far enough in the rankings that you aren't risking an immediate title contender. It's a good chance for Pantoja to show more life or the next step in the flyweight life cycle.

Lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Justin Gaethje: Efficient is the word that best describes Tsarukyan's performance. He scored an unexpected highlight-reel finish and overcame adversity in less than one full round. He could not have had a better audition for a UFC lightweight title fight. Tsarukyan was at serious risk of doctor intervention after Ruffy's one big punch nearly swelled his eye shut. Barely anyone expected him to finish Ruffy, a tremendous knockout artist, with a nasty pair of elbows. There is no one more deserving of a lightweight title shot than Tsarukyan. He's elite, evolving and more popular than ever.

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Salahdine Parnasse: Ruffy shouldn't be punished for this loss. Going from Michael Chandler to Tsarukyan is an unfathomable escalation. He also showed meaningful evolution in his grappling defense, fending off Tsarukyan's A-game. There are a lot of contenders changing the scenery at lightweight. A fight between Ruffy and Parnasse would be fireworks. Quillan Salkilld is another reasonable option.