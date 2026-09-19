Flyweight supremacy is on the line on Saturday when Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja run it back in the main event of UFC 331. The action goes down from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Pantoja's lengthy reign as flyweight champion came to an end in his first meeting with Van. In their UFC 323 bout, Pantoja suffered an arm injury less than 30 seconds into the fight, awarding Van the title by injury TKO.

Van has since gone on to successfully defend the title in an impressive showing against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328. Meanwhile, Pantoja has been recovering and waiting for his shot to regain the crown.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC 331 LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The co-main event has serious stakes at lightweight as Arman Tsarukyan battles Mauricio Ruffy. Tsarukyan is on the verge of a title shot, but first needs to get past the dangerous and hard-hitting Ruffy.

UFC 331 fight card predictions: Expert picks, odds for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja in Los Angeles Brent Brookhouse

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Los Angeles.

How to watch UFC 331 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Start times: Early prelims at 5:30 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

Watch live starting at 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

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UFC 331 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Sept. 18)

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 331 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through October 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

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Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.