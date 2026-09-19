There should be no doubt after Saturday night about who is the best flyweight in the world. Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja run back their flyweight title fight at UFC 331 in Los Angeles.

Van and Pantoja each have a claim to be the best 125-pound fighter on the planet. Van's case is simple: he has the title. But Pantoja, the longtime former champion, lost the title because of an unlikely injury. Both men have something to prove in the main event. Van is unequivocally the future of the flyweight division, but is Pantoja really the past? We'll find out soon.

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UFC 331 rolls out the red carpet for one of the promotion's most visible athletes. Arman Tsarukyan's star has grown tenfold since he last booked a fight in the City of Angels. He's forever on the cusp of a title shot, but insists Saturday's obstacle is his last. It's a hazardous obstacle. Knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy looks rejuvenated after linking up with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Whoever wins has a serious claim to fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

It could be a short night for many fighters on the card. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is a 20-to-1 betting favorite in his second UFC appearance. Iwo Baraniewski is allergic to second rounds. Robelis Despaigne is an even more explosive striker starting his second UFC stint.

The action goes down from the venue in Los Angeles with early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 331 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Location: Crypto.com Arena

Start times: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (prelims) | 5:30 p.m. (early prelims)

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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UFC 331 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Sept. 18)