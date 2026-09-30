UFC 332 heads to the valley of Salt Lake City with Natalia Silva and Wang Cong fighting at the women's flyweight title. Below them, there's a compelling crop of contenders hoping to make the climb in various divisions.

Saturday's card places a special emphasis on the future. Anthony Wint, Ateba Gautier, Damian Pinas and Imanol Rodriguez are among the prospects worth watching. Roberto Soldic is more accomplished than your typical UFC newcomer, arriving after multiple championship runs in KSW, Poland's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

But amid all that youth, a rugged veteran is renewed. King Green, 40, is enjoying one of the most consistent stretches of his 50-plus professional fight career.

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Let's address a noticeable omission so far -- Payton Talbott is the biggest star on this card. There's arguably more interest in him than even the main event. He's the best example of a young star seizing the day. However, many sneaky storylines and solid fights are flying under the radar this weekend. So in the interest of sharing wealth, we'll call Talbott's fight with Deiveson Figueiredo the people's main event and focus on several other bouts.

Ahead of UFC 332, take a look at three undercard fights you can't miss in Salt Lake City.

King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

Green has been doing this forever. The 40-year-old built his reputation by prioritizing entertainment, sometimes at the expense of winning. In the twilight of his career, he's become more consistent without sacrificing his killer instinct. Green, still boasting the swagger and slick counter-striking that made him a fan favorite, is on a four-fight win streak after knocking out his junior, Terrance McKinney. The old dog is ready to sink his teeth into another contender on the rise.

Ribovics recently dealt a coup de grace to another member of the 40 club. The Argentine retired Edson Barboza with a vicious knockout in August, adding another finish to his growing highlight reel. Green predicted on "UFC Embedded" that someone would get knocked out. His low hands, shoulder rolls and constant chatter invite opponents into the firefights Ribovics wants. Two generations of action fighters meet on Saturday. Although Green shows no signs of slowing down -- this is already his fifth fight in nine months -- fans should savor the time he has left.

Roberto Soldic vs. Khaos Williams

UFC has made a concerted effort to scoop up elite talent from other organizations. Salahdine Parnasse validated that approach after knocking out Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. Now it's Soldic's turn. The Croatian follows in Parnasse's footsteps as the latest KSW star to sign with MMA's premier promotion. Soldic has won three KSW championships across two divisions, establishing himself as one of Europe's best fighters outside of the UFC. He's an aggressive southpaw with devastating power, responsible for 18 knockouts in 21 professional wins.

Williams is an appropriate welcome. Williams built his UFC reputation around legitimate power and a willingness to trade. Soldic has been waiting a long time to test himself on this stage. If his performance comes anywhere close to Parnasse's UFC debut, the welterweight division has a new problem on its hands.

Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armano

UFC isn't wasting time with its newest prospects. Wint fights for the third time since appearing on "Dana White's Contender Series" last month. It continues one of the promotion's more interesting matchmaking trends this year: give promising newcomers fight after fight.

Wint is well suited for the accelerated schedule. The former NFL player has transferred his explosive athleticism to mixed martial arts, overwhelming opponents early in his career. Saturday is another measured step forward for the ex-New York Jets player. Wint enters as a massive -550 betting favorite against Armano, with the expectation that he'll continue piling up wins and experience.

Honorable mentions: Ateba Gautier vs. Roman Kopylov, Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulaev, Imanol Rodriguez vs. Alden Coria, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Alexander Hernandez