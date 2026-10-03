The UFC brings a unique card to Salt Lake City on Saturday when UFC 332 comes to the Delta Center in Utah. The event is headlined by a fight between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong for the vacant women's flyweight championship.

The title was vacated by Valentina Shevchenko when she was forced to withdraw from a potential fight against Silva. Shevchenko's injury will keep her out of action for the foreseeable future, and the title was put back up for grabs to allow the division to continue moving forward.

Silva is a perfect 8-0 in the Octagon and has picked up wins over former UFC champions Jessica Andrade, Alexa Grasso and Rose Namajunas in her three most recent fights.

You can watch UFC 332 live on CBS this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The action is also available on Paramount+ – along with every other UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Cong enters Saturday in an odd place. After going 1-1 to start her UFC career, she has won four straight fights, but two of those fights came at catchweight rather than in the flyweight division.

In the co-main event, rising star Payton Talbott looks to continue building momentum when he faces former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight matchup. Talbott is coming off the biggest win of his career over Henry Cejudo in December, but he has struggled to find a willing dance partner since then. Now, he takes on a former titleholder who can slug with the best of them.

The card also features a some of UFC's top rising prospects looking to take the next step in their development. Esteban Ribovics looks to build off his quick TKO of Edson Barboza in August when he faces another longtime veteran in King Green, who will make his 31st walk to the Octagon on Saturday while riding a four-fight win streak. Plus, former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic makes his promotional debut when he faces Khaos Williams in a fight sure to deliver on action. And 24-year-old Ateba Gautier gets his toughest test to date against the durable Roman Kopylov at middleweight to open the main card.

Saturday's main card also carries the unique distinction of airing in full on CBS. It marks the first such instance of the Paramount era and the first since Bellator 290 in 2023.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 332 along with the latest odds from DraftKings. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 332 fight card, odds

Where to watch UFC 332

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Location: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card, live on CBS), 6 p.m. ET (Prelims), 4 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

8 p.m. ET (Main card, live on CBS), 6 p.m. ET (Prelims), 4 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 332 countdown

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