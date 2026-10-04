Another numbered event is in the books, and this was one for the record books. UFC 332 in Salt Lake City set a modern UFC record for most first-round knockouts on Saturday night after a staggering 11 of 15 fights ended in the opening frame.
One fight that didn't was the main event as Natalia Silva earned the women's flyweight title with a unanimous decision over Wang Cong. The technical affair saw Silva jump out to an early lead before a late rally from Wang gave her some life and hope on the scorecards.
The wildest results came from the undercard as Payton Talbott secured the biggest win of his young career in a TKO of former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. Talbott called out fellow American contender Sean O'Malley for a showdown to decide the next title challenger at bantamweight. Plus, Esteban Ribovics took out veteran King Green with his own first-round stoppage. And a stunner opened the main card when Roman Kopylov took out rising middleweight prospect Ateba Gautier.
CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 332 fight card, results
- Natalia Silva def. Wang Cong via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Payton Talbott def. Deiveson Figueiredo via first-round TKO (puches)
- Esteban Ribovics def. King Green via first-round TKO (punches)
- Roberto Soldic def. Khaos Williams via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Roman Kopylov def. Ateba Gautier via first-round TKO (punches)
- Imanol Rodriguez def. Alden Coria via first-round knockout (body kick)
- Damian Pinas def. Andrey Pulyaev via first-round knockout (punch)
- Marcus McGhee def. Anthony Romero via first-round TKO (punches)
- Anthony Wint def. Lucas Armand via first-round TKO (punches)
- Johnny Walker def. Mick Parkin via first-round knockout (knee)
- Jacobe Smith def. Bruce Whitehead via first-round TKO (punches)
- Alexander Hernandez def. Rafael dos Anjos via second-round TKO (punches)
- Ismail Naurdiev def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Eric Nolan def. Court McGee via third-round TKO (punches)
UFC 332 countdown
- Staff predictions and expert picks for each main card fight
- Campbell: Silva embraces grueling journey to first title shot
- Mahjouri: Talbott eyes busy 2027 after big matchups fell through
- Brookhouse: Best bets to consider for each main card bout
- Mahjouri: Green vs. Ribovics among top undercard fights this weekend
- Campbell: Five biggest storylines to follow in Salt Lake City