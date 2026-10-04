Another numbered event is in the books, and this was one for the record books. UFC 332 in Salt Lake City set a modern UFC record for most first-round knockouts on Saturday night after a staggering 11 of 15 fights ended in the opening frame.

One fight that didn't was the main event as Natalia Silva earned the women's flyweight title with a unanimous decision over Wang Cong. The technical affair saw Silva jump out to an early lead before a late rally from Wang gave her some life and hope on the scorecards.

The wildest results came from the undercard as Payton Talbott secured the biggest win of his young career in a TKO of former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. Talbott called out fellow American contender Sean O'Malley for a showdown to decide the next title challenger at bantamweight. Plus, Esteban Ribovics took out veteran King Green with his own first-round stoppage. And a stunner opened the main card when Roman Kopylov took out rising middleweight prospect Ateba Gautier.

CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 332 fight card, results

UFC 332 countdown