UFC 332 fight results: Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong live updates, card, highlights from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's time to crown a new champion of the women's flyweight division. After a long run of dominance from Valentina Shevchenko, the legendary fighter was forced to step aside with an injury. That meant the 125-pound title was up for grabs. Top contenders Natalia Silva and Wang Cong are set to battle it out in the main event of UFC 332 in Utah.

Silva earned her spot with an eight-fight win streak that includes victories over former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso and former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Wang, meanwhile, holds a 10-1 pro record and wins over Tracy Cortez and Eduarda Moura this year.

In the co-main event, Payton Talbott gets his chance at a breakout moment when he takes on former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Plus other top prospects Esteban Ribovics, Roberto Soldic and Ateba Gautier look to take the next step in big main card showdowns.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 332 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 332 fight card, results

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